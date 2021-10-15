How to watch Chargers vs Ravens NFL week six game

The best in the AFC West take on the best in the AFC North this weekend, as the Los Angeles Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens are set to square off as one of the marquee games of the NFL week six slate. Chargers vs Ravens is set to air on Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Both the Chargers and the Ravens have been must-watch teams this season, as they have been both entertaining and involved in their fair share of dramatic games. What will happen when the two go head-to-head?

Here is everything that you need to know to watch the Charger vs Ravens game this weekend.

Chargers vs Ravens matchup preview

It still feels weird seeing Los Angeles in front of the Chargers name rather than San Diego, but if they keep playing like they have so far this season they will make sure people get used to it quick for as much as they’ll be seeing it.

The Los Angeles Chargers are 4-1 and currently sit alone atop the AFC West; and two of their wins come against division rivals the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. The combination of second-year quarterback Justin Herbert and new head coach Brandon Staley is quickly proving to be a winning one.

Herbert showed plenty of promise in his rookie season, but he has taken things to a whole new level in year two, throwing for 1,576 yards, 13 touchdowns and just three interceptions in the Chargers’ first five games. He’s had total command of the offense and come up big in key moments of the early season. Of course he’s not doing it alone, with wide receiver Mike Williams having his best season of his career thus far with 471 receiving yards and six touchdowns and running back Austin Ekler rushing for 349 yards and four touchdowns and another 194 yards and three TDs as a receiver. Oh yeah, Kenan Allen is still pretty good too (34 catches, 369 yards, one touchdown).

The defense of the Chargers has been OK, currently ranking in 19th in the league in yards (371.8) per game and tied for 12th in points per game (23.2). They have been very susceptible to the run, however, allowing a league high 157.6 yards per game. That could be bad news for this week considering their opponent.

The Ravens have one of the most dangerous running quarterbacks in league history in Lamar Jackson, and he is proving it once again this season, as he leads the Ravens in rushing yards with 341, double what the next closest player (actual running back Ty’Son Williams) has. One other thing, Jackson has been dynamite through the air as of late. He’s thrown for 1,519 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions, including throwing for 442 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s Monday Night Football game against the Indianapolis Colts. If the former MVP can keep up this kind of play and keep winning the Ravens games (they are currently 4-1), he may have to make room on his mantle for a second MVP trophy.

It very well could be another quarterback showcase for both Jackson and Herbert, as the once-vaunted Ravens defense is firmly middle of the road this year, actually ranking behind the Chargers in both yards per game and points per game, though they are much better against the run.

Of course part of the reason the Ravens have struggled on defense is injuries, having lost Marcus Peters and Derek Wolfe to injured reserve at the start of the season. On the offensive side, receiver Sammy Watkins has already been ruled out for this game, though rookie receiver Rashod Batmen may make his debut this week.

Something just to consider, the Chargers are traveling to play an East Coast game at 1 p.m. ET, something that is at least, something that has historically been a bit of a problem for a West Coast team. Whether or not that has influenced the Ravens being 3.5 point favorites is something only the bookies know.

How to watch Chargers vs Ravens in the U.S.

If there’s one thing disappointing about the Chargers vs Ravens matchup this week it’s that the game isn’t being played at 4 p.m. ET or as one of the primetime games, which would make it available to a wider NFL audience. As a 1 p.m. ET game on CBS with two other games airing on the network at the same time, only certain markets will be able to watch the game — check to see if you’re one of them with the week six NFL broadcast map created by 506Sports .

If you are one of the areas that will be getting the Chargers vs Ravens, there are a handful of ways that you can watch. Airing on your local CBS station, you will have access to it if you are a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscriber, are signed up for either the Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV live streaming services or have a TV antenna that can receive the local station’s signal.

If you subscribe to one of these services, you can also watch the game through the CBS website or CBS app, authenticating with your service login information.

The game will also be available to stream for viewers in markets where it is available via Paramount Plus. ViacomCBS’ streaming service allows Paramount Plus subscribers (both to the $4.99 per month ad-supported and $9.99 per month ad-free plans) to access a live stream of the game that is airing on their local CBS station.

These are all your options to watch the Chargers vs Ravens live, but if you won’t be able to view the game live, you can watch it on-demand with a subscription to NFL Game Pass. This service costs $100 flat (subscription lasts until July 31, 2022) and provides the full game broadcast on-demand following its completion, as well as a condensed version of the game that just features the plays.

How to watch Chargers vs Ravens in the U.K.

The NFL is currently hosting its slate of games in London (this week it’s the Miami Dolphins against the Jacksonville Jaguars), but make it a true football (not futbol) day by continuing to watch the Chargers vs Ravens, which will be available for U.K. viewing audiences.

Sky Sports is the home of NFL broadcasts in the U.K. In addition to airing all the primetime games (Thursday, Sunday and Monday Night Football), it offers select games during the Sunday afternoon/evening slate. This week that includes the Chargers vs Ravens at 6 p.m. GMT on Sky Sports NFL channel.

NFL Game Pass is also available for international viewers, and unlike the U.S. version, does provide live broadcasts of the games in addition to on-demand replays.

How to watch Chargers vs Ravens from anywhere in the world

If you have found yourself outside of an area showing the Chargers vs Ravens game, be it in the U.S. or anywhere in the world, a virtual private network (VPN) can be the tool you need to watch the game live.

A virtual private network allows you to route all of your internet traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country. (Say, the United States.) And from there you can use your Paramount Plus login (or cable or streaming login) to get to the live CBS section of things — and that's a great way to be able to watch your NFL games on Paramount Plus.

The one caveat here is that you need to be able to trust your VPN provider, because all of your traffic — encrypted as well as unencrypted — is going to be going through that VPN. For that, we've long been fans of ExpressVPN.