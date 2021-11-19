How to watch Colts vs Bills NFL week 11 game

The feeling out period of the NFL is over, welcome to the time of year where we have a much better idea of who these teams are and what they can do, which makes the week 11 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills all the more enticing. Though, as the adage goes, anything can still happen on any given Sunday.

Colts vs Bills is one of the marquee matchups of NFL week 11, joining the Cowboy vs Chiefs, Steelers vs Chargers on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football’s Giants vs Buccaneers matchup; we’ve already seen the Patriots shut out the Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

Read on to learn more about the Colts vs Bills game scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on CBS, from how the two teams stack up against each other to how you can watch it.

Colts vs Bills matchup preview

This week’s Colts vs Bills game is a rematch of a wild card game last season, where the Bills bested the Colts 27-24. It’s entirely possible that these two teams also find themselves matched up again in the playoffs, so this week 11 game could be a sneak preview.

Of course there is a big difference between this Colts team and the one that played Buffalo in the playoffs last year, specifically at the quarterback position. Carson Wentz was acquired to replace the retired Philip Rivers for the Colts, and the former first round draft pick has been playing rather well with his new team. After an abysmal 2020 that led him to be traded from the Philadelphia Eagles, Wentz has rebounded by throwing 2,378 yards, 17 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He’s also helped his team overcome their 0-3 start to sit at 5-5 entering week 11 and within a game of a playoff spot.

Wentz hasn’t been doing it alone. Perhaps the best player on the Colts this year has been Jonathan Taylor, who should add to his 937 rushing yards and take the lead in the NFL rushing category by himself this week (passing the injured Derrick Henry). For good measure, he’s also been a valuable piece in the Colts passing game, ranking third on the team in receiving yards with 303.

The Bills, however, have statistically been the best defense in the league this season, including ranking third in run defense, only allowing an average of 83.9 yards per game. Plus, no team has forced more turnovers than the Bills defense (24 in total). However, it should be noted that the Colts are the defense with the second most turnovers this season (21), but their numbers aren’t as great everywhere else, ranking 20th in overall defense.

This means it could be a good day for the top-five ranked Bills offense, led by quarterback Josh Allen. Allen has thrown for 2,602 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions (an in one fewer game than Wentz), while also adding 322 yards on the ground plus three more touchdowns. His supporting cast has been solid, led by wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

After a two-game road trip the Bills will be happy to be back at home. Oddsmakers think it will be a good homecoming, putting the Bills at seven point favorites.

How to watch Colts vs Bills in the U.S.

Part of CBS’s 1 p.m. ET slate of NFL games on Sunday, Nov. 21, fans can check 506Sports.com to see if the Colts vs Bills game is going to be airing in their area. If so, anyone with a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV service or a TV antenna will be able to get the game from their local CBS station. Subscribers to live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, also have access to their local CBS stations as part of their service.

In addition to being able to watch the game on the TV, pay-TV and live TV streaming service subscribers can use their login credentials to watch the game through either the CBS Sports website on their computer or the CBS Sports mobile app.

If you have cut the cord, though, you can still watch the Colts vs Bills game this weekend, either live or on-demand. Let’s talk live first. To do this you will need to be a subscriber to the Paramount Plus streaming service. Paramount Plus users can watch NFL games that are available in their local area; the best part is it is available to both subscribers of the $4.99 per month and $9.99 per month plans.

As for on-demand, full broadcasts of the Colts vs Bills (and all NFL games) will be available after they are completed on NFL Game Pass. For $9.99 per month you can watch either the full broadcast of an NFL game or a condensed version that features just actual plays.

How to watch Colts vs Bills in the U.K.

Sky Sports offers U.K. viewers two NFL games a week, and this week the Colts vs Bills has made the cut. Airing on Sky Sports NFL channel, the Colts vs Bills game will begin at 5 p.m. GMT for U.K. viewers.

NFL Game Pass is also an option for international viewers, including in the U.K. But what makes the international service different than what fans in the U.S. can get is that it includes live streams of NFL games, as well on-demand replays. For more information, visit the NFL Game Pass website .

How to watch Colts vs Bills from anywhere in the world

If you have found yourself somewhere in the world not showing the Colts vs Bills game, a virtual private network (VPN) can be the tool you need to watch the game live.

A virtual private network allows you to route all of your internet traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country. The one caveat here is that you need to be able to trust your VPN provider, because all of your traffic — encrypted as well as unencrypted — is going to be going through that VPN. For that, we've long been fans of ExpressVPN .