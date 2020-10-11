NFL on CBS live stream: How to watch football games online from anywhere

The NFL on CBS brings fantastic football action to fans on Sunday afternoon all season long. The NFL on CBS schedule is traditionally filled with home games from AFC team cities, but in recent years the rules on broadcasts have become more flexible. Also CBS takes turns offering a double header of football, so many weeks they’ll broadcast two games back to back Sunday afternoons.

Football fans often see their favorite local team as part of the NFL on CBS, and many of those fans will watch it online. Here's how to watch the NFL on CBS online, including this week’s Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs live stream game, including with a free trial of CBS All Access.

NFL on CBS live stream game schedule

All times show Eastern

Week 5, Oct. 11 Doubleheader

NOTE: This week's Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans game has been postponed until Tuesday, Oct. 13. You can watch that game nationwide on CBS.

1 p.m., Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

1 p.m., Denver Broncos vs. New England Patriots

1 p.m., Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

1 p.m., Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans

1 p.m., Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans

4:25 p.m., New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

4:25 p.m., Indianapolis Colts vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 6, Oct. 18

1 p.m., Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans

1 p.m., Baltimore Ravens vs. Philadelphia Eagles

1 p.m., Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

4 p.m., New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Chargers

4 p.m., Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

How to watch the NFL on CBS live stream in the U.S.

The 2020 NFL on CBS season will be available on local CBS stations in the U.S. You can watch CBS online with CBS All Access, as well as on four of the largest live TV streaming services.

CBS All Access is the network’s dedicated streaming services, and it is growing fast beyond just CBS shows. It features live CBS Sports feeds from your local station, including the NFL on CBS Sunday afternoons. The service also has on demand access to shows from CBS, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV and more ViacomCBS networks, along with movies from Paramount studios. You can get CBS All Access starting at $6 a month after a one week free trial.

Fubo TV has a strong focus on sports, and includes the CBS local stations so you can watch the NFL on CBS every Sunday afternoon. Fubo also has everything you need to watch all the NFL local and prime time broadcasts each week for only $55.

YouTube TV is the best recommended option for fans who want to see every NFL game. The service has all the broadcast networks plus ESPN and NFL Network, and now offers NFL RedZone for an additional cost.

AT&T TV Now includes CBS stations, with NFL on CBS, on all of their plans starting with the $55 Access plan. Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials, and it includes CBS as well.

Watch the NFL on CBS live stream while you’re traveling

Travel has been locked down for so long that fans and families are ready to pick up and go the first chance they get. If that means traveling international, it could make it hard to keep up with all your favorite games that you could have watched at home. Geographic limitations don’t have to mean that your streaming subscriptions look like they’ve lost all their value.

A VPN can be an easy way to make things work no matter where you may be. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network. Our VPN reviewers consider Express VPN a top option, with a great combination of ease-of-use, speed and security. Plus it comes with well regarded 24/7 technical support.

The NFL on CBS — Week 3 Raiders vs. Chiefs Preview

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-2) have been hot and cold this season, with two impressive wins followed by two deflating losses. At first, Jon Gruden’s team looked like the surprise team of the season, with the team scoring 34 points in both big wins over the Panthers and the Saints. In their second two games, a new pattern showed up as the Raiders stayed close through halftime only to fall way behind in the second half.

The Patriots and Bills outscored the Raiders 38-20 in the second half of the last two games, so the Raiders need to focus on second half adjustments this week against the Chiefs. They get away from their excellent rusher Josh Jacobs in these games, so Raiders fans are hoping to see more running late against the Chiefs on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs (4-0) continue to pass every test they’ve faced this season. Last weekend, it was a second straight Monday Night Football game after their matchup against the Patriots was delayed due to COVID-19 positive results. The Chiefs found it hard to run away from the Patriots early on, but the Chiefs defense forced four turnovers and turned one into a defensive touchdown.

Even on a difficult day, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes managed two touchdowns and no interceptions. Expect Mahomes to come out firing to regain his form against Las Vegas, because he has a career 4-0 record with 11 touchdowns and only 1 interception against the Raiders.

How to watch NFL Sunday live stream in the United Kingdom

If you're in the United Kingdom, you can still see plenty of NFL games. Sky Sports NFL channel features Gridiron American football games all season long.

Sky Sports will be carrying NFL Sunday football games on Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event channels. Check out the Sky Sports NFL game schedule for other upcoming games.

Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event are both available as part of the Sky Sports Pass, with no pay cable package required. You can choose between several different Sky Sports Passes, including a Day Pass for £9.99, a Week Pass for £14.99, or a Month Pass for £33.99 per month.