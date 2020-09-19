Every college football game on ESPN+ this weekend
College football gets games every weekend on ESPN+.
College football is on the field, and it is also back on ESPN+. Even with the reduced schedule this season, this sports streaming service has exclusive games fans can't see anywhere else.
This week it's a Big 12 game, so having a Power 5 conference game proves that ESPN+ isn't where the also-rans go to play. ESPN+ has more than just gridiron action. For just $6 a month you'll get not just two dozen more college football games this weekend, but college basketball as well, the NHL , boxing, UFC, soccer — and all kinds of original programming.
Here's the schedule for this week's game. All times are Eastern.
Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020
- Noon, Austin Peay vs. (13) Cincinnati, ESPN+
