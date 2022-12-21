First look at True Detective: Night Country highlights HBO 2023 preview
HBO releases a sneak peek at all the shows coming in 2023.
Now that we're in the final days of 2022, it's only natural to look ahead to what 2023 is going to bring us. HBO Max is helping out on that front by releasing a trailer for all of the new and returning HBO and HBO Max originals set to air in the new year. On top of that, the video also offers us a new look at many of these series, including True Detective season 4, otherwise known as True Detective: Night Country.
Let's start with the True Detective footage, because it is the first we are getting for the crime drama franchise returning for the first time since 2019. True Detective: Night Country stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reiss, both of whom can be seen in the new footage. We also get a little bit of dialogue, with Foster being heard saying "I’m working on this case. This man vanished 48 hours ago." Sure, it's not a lot to go off of right now, but it's a start. Especially, as we are still waiting for a release date for the show.
It's a similar situation for many of these shows, with us waiting for official release dates, though we do know a handful. This includes The Last of Us premiering on January 15, the new animated series Velma arriving on January 12, the 21st season of Real Time With Bill Maher debuting on January 20 and Perry Mason season 2 on March 6. We also know that Last Week Tonight is returning in February, The White House Plumbers is coming sometime in March and Succession season 4 arrives in spring 2023.
For the rest of the featured shows, it's a guessing game at the moment, but it's nice to know that new seasons of Hacks, Barry, The Gilded Age, Winning Time, Curb Your Enthusiasm, A Black Lady Sketch Show, And Just Like That…, Our Flag Means Death, Julia, Tokyo Vice and Rap Sh!t are set for 2023.
Watch the HBO 2023 preview video right here. If you miss the title for any of the shows, we list all the ones that appear directly below.
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- And Just Like That …
- Barry
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Doom Patrol (new episodes)
- Full Circle
- The Gilded Age
- Hacks
- Hard Knocks
- Harley Quinn
- How to With John Wilson
- The Idol
- Julia
- The Last of Us
- Last Week Tonight
- Love & Death
- The Other Two
- Our Flag Means Death
- Perry Mason
- Rain Dogs
- Rap Sh!t
- Real Time with Bill Maher
- The Righteous Gemstones
- Somebody Somewhere
- Succession
- Titans (new episodes)
- Tokyo Vice
- True Detective: Night Country
- Velma
- Warrior
- White House Plumbers
- Winning Time
While some of these shows are identified as HBO originals and others as HBO Max originals, as the video says, they are all going to be available if you have an HBO Max subscription.
