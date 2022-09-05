How to watch 2022 NFL Kickoff: Bills vs Rams

The preseason is over, the teams are ready and it’s time for some NFL football. The 2022 NFL season begins once again with a special Thursday NFL Kickoff game on September 8 that pits the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams against the Buffalo Bills.

The Thursday night NFL Kickoff game has become an annual tradition. A chance for the newly defending champions to celebrate their victory in front of their home fans and usher in a new season on national TV. It is one of many special NFL broadcasts throughout the season in addition to the weekly NFL on CBS and NFL on Fox Sunday games and primetime games with Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football.

Here’s everything that you need to know about the 2022 NFL Kickoff game between the Rams and Bills.

The Bills vs Rams 2022 NFL Kickoff game takes place on Thursday, September 8, at 8:20 pm ET/5:20 pm PT on NBC, streaming on Peacock and on the Spanish-language channel Universo.

NBC and Peacock also have special pre-game coverage at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT.

How to watch 2022 NFL Kickoff game: Bills vs Rams

NBC broadcasts the 2022 NFL Kickoff game. This makes it easy to tune in for anyone with a traditional pay-TV cable subscription, as local NBC stations are carried by all providers. Universo is also provided by many pay-TV providers. If you’ve switched from a traditional cable provider to a live TV streaming service, NBC is carried by FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV; Universo is also offered by these service, though as part of add-on packages in some cases.

You can also stream Bills vs Rams if you are a subscriber to Peacock Premium, as the service is providing a live stream of the game.

Or there’s the new NFL Plus streaming service. Subscribers can watch the nationally broadcast game live on their mobile or tablet devices or can watch the replay on-demand following its conclusion.

If you’re still rocking a TV antenna, you can also receive the national broadcast from your local NBC station.

UK NFL fans wanting to watch the new season get underway can do so a couple of ways. ITV and Sky TV both offer NFL broadcasts this season, or viewers can sign up for NFL Game Plan for live and on-demand streaming of NFL games.

Bills vs Rams game preview

NFL fans could not have asked for a better matchup for the first game of the 2022 regular season. The Los Angeles Rams continue the tradition of the most-recent Super Bowl-winning team getting things underway on their home field of SoFi Stadium (where they actually won the Super Bowl as well), but going up against the Buffalo Bills gives fans a look at what could be a Super Bowl LVII matchup in five months time.

Starting off with the champs, the Rams returned much of their roster from last year, including star players Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey and starting quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford has reportedly been dealing with an elbow injury that has limited him during training camp, but the expectation is that he’ll be able to play in the season opening game. While it’s never easy to defend, the Rams did not lose much from their championship team, which should continue to make them a formidable contender.

The Bills are coming off a season where they won the AFC East and lost in an all-time classic to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, but early predictions from pundits have them as one of the best teams in the league. That is thanks to a dynamic offense led by quarterback Josh Allen and receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, as well as a defense stacked with playmakers that allowed the fewest yards per game last season and the fewest points per game. Can they finish what they started last year?