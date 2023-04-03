This year’s March Madness was truly "madness" as the NCAA’s men's basketball tournament was full of surprising upsets that destroyed viewers’ brackets across the country. After some exciting games, the two teams left standing are the University of Connecticut Huskies and the San Diego State Aztecs, a nearly unlikely matchup between a fourth and fifth seed that will be decided on Monday, April 3.

Although an unpredictable final game, the two teams have previously played against each other once before in the NCAA tournament back in 2011. During their Sweet 16 meeting, UConn emerged victorious. Will they claim a similar victory in Monday night’s head-to-head?

Here's what you need to know about how to watch the 2023 men’s NCAA Championship Game...

How to watch the 2023 men’s NCAA Championship Game in the US?

The UConn vs San Diego State game airs live on CBS. For those that have cut ties to traditional cable/satellite TV, CBS is also available on live TV streaming services such as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Additionally, the game becomes available to stream live on Paramount Plus for premium subscribers.

How to watch the 2023 men’s NCAA Championship Game in the UK

For those in the UK interested in catching the championship game live, you can do so with a subscription to BT Sport (opens in new tab).

How to watch the 2023 men’s NCAA Championship Game anywhere in the world

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the men’s NCAA Championship game, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your major sporting events like the NCAA basketball or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

What time is the 2023 men’s NCAA Championship Game?

The big game starts at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. In the UK, fans of college basketball will have a light night as the game doesn’t begin until April 4, at 2 am.

What else you should know about the 2023 men’s NCAA Championship Game?

UConn and San Diego State will duke it at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. For UConn, this year’s appearance in the big game gives them an opportunity to claim their fifth championship title. They previously won the NCAA tournament in 1999, 2004, 2011 and 2014. On the other hand, for San Diego State, this is their first time appearing in the final game, meaning a win for the Aztecs would give the school its first championship title.