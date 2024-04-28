Prepare to be moved by the power of music as hit reality series The Piano returns. Host Claudia Winkleman and judges Lang Lang and Mika – the former a world-renowned piano virtuoso and the latter a platinum-selling pop star – once again scout railway stations across the UK to discover the country’s best amateur pianists as they tickle the ivories.

As the following guide explains, you can watch The Piano season 2 online beginning this Sunday, April 28. And if you’re away from home? Simply download a VPN to watch The Piano season 2 from anywhere.

The brainchild of Love Productions (The Great British Baking Show), The Piano invited the public to demonstrate their musical aptitude on street pianos while being secretly appraised by pianist Lang Lang and singer Mika as part of a TV talent show. The show was a surprise success when it debuted last year, raking in an average of 2.7 million viewers per episode.

Its celebration of ordinary people sharing their extraordinary talent resonated with viewers. Season 1 shone a spotlight on individuals like 94-year-old Glaswegian, Harry, and blind 13-year-old Lucy Illingworth. The latter reduced the audience to tears with her rendition of Debussy’s Arabesque No. 1 at the Royal Festival Hall, which was declared “Performance of the Night.”

Now a new group of unsung stars are stepping forward to wow the judges. There will be uplifting performances captured at locations in Edinburgh, Cardiff, London and Liverpool, showcasing the budding talents of pianists like nine-year-old Ethan and 80-year-old dementia-sufferer Duncan. And, while the show will no longer have the “hidden camera” element of surprise, it will maintain its intimate, spell-binding magic.

Ready for an encore of this heartwarming series? Then read on for how to watch The Piano season 2 online and from anywhere. We’ve got all the information you’ll need below.

How to watch The Piano season 2 in the UK for free

You can watch The Piano season 2 on Channel 4 beginning from Sunday, April 28, with new episodes airing at 9 pm UK each week. You can also stream the series live or on-demand through the channel's streaming service.

It's a FREE service, but you can upgrade to Channel 4 Plus for £3.99 per month or £39.99 per year, which will provide ad-free streaming and early access to some shows, such as hits like The Change, Big Boys and The Couple Next Door.

If you're trying to access Channel 4 while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Check out the full instructions for doing so further down this page.

Can I watch The Piano season 2 in the US?

As of yet, Channel 4’s hit reality show The Piano hasn't got a streaming home in North America.

Therefore, UK residents traveling outside the country will likely need a VPN to access the streaming service. We've got all the details you need for that below.

Can I watch The Piano season 2 in Australia?

As with the US, the Claudia Winkleman-hosted The Piano hasn’t been acquired for broadcast or streaming Down Under just yet.

So, if you’re a Brit abroad and eager to stream The Piano season 2, you’ll want to look into purchasing a VPN. You’ll find all the details on how to do that here.

How to watch The Piano from anywhere with a VPN

If you're traveling outside the UK, you can watch The Piano season 2 on the Channel 4 streaming by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch – in this case, the UK

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

The Piano season 2 FAQs

What is The Piano season 2 release date? Brand new episodes of The Piano arrive from Sunday, April 28 (full episode guide below) at 9 pm UK / 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT / 6 am AEDT (Mon), exclusively on Channel 4 in the UK.

How many episodes of The Piano season 2 are there? While the debut season of The Piano only had 5 episodes, the expanded The Piano season 2 will run to 7 episodes.

Where will The Piano season 2 final take place? This year the finalists will perform at Manchester’s high-tech Aviva Studios. Previously, the grand finale took place at the Royal Festival Hall on London’s Southbank.

Who will host The Piano season 2? Strictly Come Dancing’s Claudia Winkleman is back on hosting duties for season 2, with pop sensation Mika and piano virtuoso Lang Lang returning in their roles as judges.

The Piano season 2 episode guide