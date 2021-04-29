'Invincible' has been renewed for seasons 2 and 3 at Amazon Prime

With Invincible's Season 1 finale coming in just a few hours, Amazon Prime has elected to keep the hype going. The series has been renewed for two additional seasons. Which means Invincible's incredibly stacked voice cast (including Steven Yeun, J.K Simmons, Mark Hamill, Mahershala Ali, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen). The double season renewal doesn't come as much of a surprise given the series — based on the comic books of the same name — success so far.

“I’m extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they’ve put behind Invincible," said Robert Kirkman, showrunner and original author of the Invincible comic. "The comic book is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory (Walker) and I grew up reading and loving, and it’s been a gratifying journey to watch our characters come to life again through the animated series. We’re beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons.”

Co-Head of television at Amazon Studios, Vernon Sanders, also commented on the renewal and hopes for the future of the series.

“Invincible is a crowning example of how a fresh and edgy approach to the superhero genre can resonate with audiences around the globe and we’re so glad that Invincible, one of our earliest investments in the adult animation genre, has accomplished just that. Robert’s no-holds-barred storytelling coupled with a first-class voice cast delivered on fans’ wildest expectations and we’re thrilled to be giving them more Invincible.”

You can check out all of our reviews for Invincible here, and tune into the Season 1 finale this Friday (April 30th) on Amazon Prime Video.