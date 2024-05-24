How to watch Fiennes: Return To The Wild online and from anywhere

Much has changed since Ranulph Fiennes made his first major expedition to British Columbia in 1971, not least the onset of Parkinson's Disease. He bravely returns over 50 years later with his cousin, English actor Joseph Fiennes, to retrace his steps and talk about life and the things it can throw at you. You can watch Fiennes: Return To The Wild from anywhere with a VPN from Sunday, May 26.

Quick links Fiennes: Return To The Wild premieres on the National Geographic channel worldwide from May 26 (see below for variations by country) before hitting streaming services.

US: Nat Geo, Hulu, Disney Plus

UK: Nat Geo, Disney Plus

AU: Disney Plus

Joseph Fiennes was a babe in arms when his cousin Ranulph first visited British Columbia but has followed his epic adventures ever since, even joining up with him in 2019 for Fiennes: Return To The Nile to revisit another of his famous expeditions before accompanying him in the Canadian wilderness.

"It’s not just about conquering physical challenges," the award-wing actor said about this latest trip. "It’s about rekindling the bonds of family and embracing life’s unpredictable twists." Such as the Parkinson's Disease which has befallen his cousin and about which he has much to say.

Sir Ranulph, considered by many to be one of the world's greatest explorers, added: "Together, we’ve rediscovered the strength of our bond and the power of shared experiences." And both educational and inspirational for those of us watching from the comfort of our sofas at home, no doubt.

Here's how to watch Fiennes: Return To The Wild online and on TV.

How to watch Fiennes: Return To The Wild in the US

You'll be able to watch Fiennes: Return To The Wild with episode one - Hell or High Water - on Nat Geo on Tuesday, May 28 at 10pm ET / 9pm CT and episode two - River Deep Mountain High - a week later on Tuesday, June 4 at the same time. Don't have cable? You can stream Nat Geo live via Sling TV, with 50% off your first month.

Alternatively, you can delay your gratification as Fiennes: Return To The Wild will arrive on streaming on Hulua day later and on Disney Plus on Wednesday, June 12. Both start at $7.99 per month for their ad-enabled tiers.

How to watch Fiennes: Return To The Wild in the UK

Fiennes: Return To The Wild premieres on Nat Geo in the UK on Sunday, May 26 at 8 pm BST with episode one - Hell or High Water - and concludes a week later on Sunday, June 2 at 8pm with episode two - River Deep Mountain High.

It will also air on Disney Plus on Wednesday, June 12.

Disney Plus costs £4.99 per month for its basic ad-supported tier, an extra £3 above that for its Standard plan or £10.99 monthly for its Premium one which allows 4K streaming on certain movies.

How to watch Fiennes: Return To The Wild in Australia

Fiennes: Return To The Wild premieres on Nat Geo in Australia on Tuesday, June 4 at 7 pm CAT with episode one - Hell or High Water - and concludes on Wednesday, June 5 at the same time with episode two - River Deep Mountain High.

The show will stream on Disney Plus, which costs $13.99 per month for its standard plan or $17.99 for its premium one.