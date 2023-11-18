Seahawks vs Rams live stream — watch NFL 2023 game online

When the Rams destroyed the Seahawks to the tune of 30–13 on the opening weekend of the season, nobody would have imagined that of the two clubs, Seattle would be the one in the race for the NFC West crown. Pete Carroll's men keep on surprising us, and could top the division after this encounter at SoFi Stadium on November 19.

Seahawks vs Rams is airing for FREE in Australia on 7Plus. But don't worry if you're abroad while the game is on, because you can watch NFL 2023 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Even as recently as a month ago, the 49ers looked as if they'd had the NFC West title sewn up. They were two victories clear of the Seahawks and favorites for the Super Bowl, but coming into Week 11 both teams have a 6–3 record, with the Niners holding the tiebreaker.

It's been quite a journey for the Hawks, and though they picked up some criticism for having to rely on a last-gasp Jason Myers field goal to squeak past the Commanders last weekend, the late-game resolve they mustered could not be faulted. Geno Smith went off for 115 yards and a touchdown, and Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf put 40 receiving yard each in the four-quarter alone.

The Rams should be well-rested after a bye, though everything depends on the status of Matthew Stafford. The veteran QB has been nursing a thumb injury on his throwing hand, but is expected to play through the pain on Sunday.

If you're a keen NFL fan, you'll want to know how to watch Seahawks vs Rams live streams. We've got all the information on that below.

Watch Rams vs Seahawks in Australia for free

In Australia, free-to-air channel 7Mate and its streaming service 7Plus are showing the Rams vs Seahawks. The only catch is that kick-off is set for 8.25 am AEDT on Monday morning. 7Mate and 7Plus are free to watch Down Under. If you're trying to access the streaming platform while outside Australia, you might want to try a VPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Seahawks vs Rams in the US

How to watch Seahawks vs Rams in the UK

You can watch Seahawks vs Rams with an NFL Game Pass subscription in the UK.

The streaming service shows every single out-of-market game live and costs £14.99 per week or £75 for the rest of the season.

Kick-off is scheduled for 9.25 pm UK on Sunday night.

Sky Sports typically shows five games live every week, but the Seahawks vs Rams isn't one of this weekend's selections.

Sky Sports costs £56 per month — that's £29 for the base Sky Entertainment & Netflix plan and another £27 for the Sky Sports add-on. This is on a 31-day rolling contract too, and you can save £5 in total per month if you opt for an 18-month contract instead.

The NOW streaming service is a more flexible way to get Sky Sports, and will set you back either £11.99 for a day membership or £33.99 for a monthly membership.

What time is the Seahawks vs Rams kick-off?

Kick-off for the Seahawks vs Rams is at 4.25 pm ET / 1.25 pm PT / 9.25 pm UK / 8.25 am AEDT on Sunday, November 19 (Monday, November 20 for viewers in Australia).