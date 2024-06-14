How to watch the Spain vs Croatia Euro 2024 match online or on TV for free

Group B at the UEFA Euros 2024 tournament is the “group of death” starting with Spain vs Croatian on Saturday, June 15, and we'll help you find a way to watch the game.

Footie fans in the UK or New Zealand can watch all the Euros, including Spain vs Croatia, for FREE on ITVX in the former and TVNZ in the latter. Don't worry if you're abroad when the games are taking place, tough, because you can watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

We all know what a Spanish side can do at a major tournament. It is worth noting that Luis de la Fuente's squad is somewhat inexperienced, with 11 of its members having 10 or fewer caps. Watch out for exciting 16-year-old Lamine Yamal.

They may not quite be what they were a few years ago, but with the class of Luka Modric and the hard work of Mateo Kovacic in midfield, the Vatreni can mix it up with almost anyone. Defender Josko Gvardiol may have to carry on his EPL goalscoring form, as his side could struggle to put the ball in the net.

La Roja will be backing themselves to go a long way at Euro 2024, but this is going to be a very tricky opening encounter in a group that also includes the reigning champions, Italy — here's how to watch the Spain vs Croatia UEFA Euros match online or on TV.

How to watch Spain vs Croatia online and on TV in the UK

The BBC and ITV are sharing Euro matches between them, but the Spain vs Croatia match will play on ITV 1. Coverage begins at 4.15 pm BST and 9.15 am ET but the match itself begins at 5 pm BST and 12 pm ET

If you can't or won't watch the match on broadcast TV, you can use ITV's streaming service ITVX. This online service lets you stream from ITV's various channels over the internet, and we've got a guide on how to watch live TV on ITVX if you need any help.

ITV 1 is, of course, free to stream from if you pay your license fee. This includes ITVX.

How to watch Spain vs Croatia online and on TV in the US

The rights to broadcast the Euros 2024 (and other UEFA matches) in the US falls to Fox, and its sports channels are showing many of the games in the tournament.

Spain vs Croatia will air on FOX, with kick-off at 12 pm ET/9 am PT and coverage likely beginning slightly ahead of that.

To get yourself access to the three Fox channels showing all of the Euros matches, you can get a cable subscription or use a live TV streaming service that has them in its line-up.

Sling TV Blue, which costs $45 per month in Fox areas, DirecTV Entertainment which will set you back $69.99 per month and Fubo Pro at $79.99 per month have Fox and FS1, but no FS2.

For that you can look to Fubo's $89.99-per-month Elite tier, DirecTV's $114.99-per-month Ultimate package or YouTube TV's single $72.99-per-month plan.

How to watch Spain vs Croatia in Australia

You'll have to subscribe to Optus Sport to watch Spain vs Croatia and all the rest of the Euros matches, because Optus is the official broadcaster for the tournament in Australia.

You can access Optus Sports for $24.99 per month or $199 for an entire year's subscription. However if you're an Optus customer you can get a discounted monthly price at $6.99 each month.

How to watch Spain vs Croatia in New Zealand

You won't need to pay to watch Spain vs Croatia, or any of the other 2024 Euros matches, if you live in New Zealand.

That's because they'll all be shown on TVNZ, which hosts many football streams and has also built towards the event with a weekly show called Road to Euro 2024.

You can find TVNZ's football coverage here.

How to watch Spain vs Croatia online everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the X vs Y match and the rest of the Euros, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows, events or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!