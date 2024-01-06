How to watch The Great North season 4 online or on TV

Beef Tobin and his tribe are ready to beam all the way from Alaska to your living rooms for a fourth run of Fox's animated series The Great North, with season 4 getting started on Sunday, January 7.

You can watch The Great North season 4 in the US on Fox, Hulu or a variety of OTT streaming services. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on, because you can watch The Great North from anywhere with a VPN.

Co-created by the comedic minds of the beloved Bob's Burgers writing room, The Great North sees single father of four Beef attempting to manage modern life while at the same time supporting kids Wolf, Judy, Ham and Moon through the rigors of adolescence and young adulthood. No straightforward feat for a humble fisherman.

Just like its Fox animation stablemate The Simpsons, The Great North combines gentle humor with a great deal of heart — all channelled through a family patriarch and his idiosyncratic family members, including Ham Tobin. And with its Alasakan setting, weightier themes such as the climate crisis are also explored through its comical lens.

It also boasts a fantastic cast of voice actors, with Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) voicing Beef, and the likes of Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth) and Jenny Slate (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) as other family members.

Ready to feast on Beef, Ham and the rest of the wholesome family Tobin? Here's how to watch The Great North season 4 from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch The Great North season 4 in the US

The Great North is once again being aired by Fox in the US as part of its Sunday evening animation block.

The first episode of season 2 is set to be shown on Sunday, January 7 at 9.30pm ET / 8.30pm Central, but that time is subject to change on future Sundays.

Most cable packages carry Fox, and so do most OTT live TV streaming services for cord cutters. You can access Fox through Sling TV's Blue plan, for example, with plans starting at $40 per month with your first month half-price.

Fubo is a more expensive (starting at $74.99 per month) but much more comprehensive service, offering Fox and over 150 other channels even on its most basic plan. Plus, there's a 7-day free trial.

Episodes of The Great North are also set to be shown by streaming service Hulu the day after they air on Fox. Hulu plans start at $7.99 a month, with a 30-day free trial available for new users. Or get access via the Disney Bundle from $9.99 a month.

How to watch The Great North season 4 in the UK

Disney Plus is the UK home to The Great North, but no date for season 4 has been announced at the time of writing. Judging from previous series, we'd expect it to drop in February.

That means US folk who have crossed the Atlantic and still want to watch their usual The Great North stream immediately have no option but to use a VPN. Details below.

How to watch The Great North season 4 in Australia

Australians will have to wait to watch the new episodes of The Great North. Last year, season 3 episodes didn't land on Foxtel or the Binge streaming service until March, so we would imagine it would be a similar story in 2024.

And if you're an American who's Down Under, you'll need to use a VPN to watch your usual US stream...

How to watch The Great North from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch The Great North season 4 on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

The Great North season 4 premieres on US screens on Sunday, January 7 at 9.30/8.30c.

No release date for season 4 has yet been confirmed for The Great North in the UK or Australia.

All you need to know about The Great North season 4

Who are the cast of The Great North? Over its previous three seasons, The Great North has had a brilliant cast of guest vocal stars and we'd surprised if season 4 was any different. The regular cast are: Nick Offerman as Beef Tobin

Jenny Slate as Judy Tobin

Will Forte as Wolf Tobin

Dulcé Sloan as Honeybee Shaw

Paul Rust as Ham Tobin

Aparna Nancherla as Moon Tobin

Who is the voice of the dad on The Great North? 53-year-old American actor and comedian Nick Offerman voices Beef, the Tobin family's dad in The Great North. Offerman won acclaim and awards for his role as Ron Swanson in sitcom Parks and Recreation, and is a familiar face on the small screen in the likes of Fargo, Making It and, most recently, The Last of Us.

What town is The Great North set in? The Great North is set in the fictional Alaskan town of Lone Moose.