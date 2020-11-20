What's on TV for Friday, November 20

Wonder what type of houses lottery winners buy? Tonight you can shop along with one winner on My Lottery Dream Home. There’s a new episode of The Blacklist tonight on NBC, and a new Marvel documentary series, Marvel 616, officially drops on Disney+.



The Blacklist

Tonight is the exciting conclusion of the Katarina Rostova saga on The Blacklist. Tonight Lis is pushing for answers, but the task force is becoming even more concerned about how she’s behaving. Drastic action is taken, which will change Red and Liz's relationship forever.

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC

My Lottery Dream Home

What would you do if you won the lottery? Tonight a Wisconsin mom that one $500,000 is getting ready to move into the dream home she purchased with her winnings. All her children have already left the nest, so Jacqui is looking for a spot perfect for entertaining that’s all about her.

Watch at 8pm EST on HGTV

Run: Film Premiere

They say you can never escape a mother’s love… but for Chloe, that’s not a comfort — it’s a threat. There’s something unnatural, even sinister about the relationship between Chloe (newcomer Kiera Allen) and her mom, Diane (Sarah Paulson). Diane has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she’s made since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe’s only beginning to grasp. From the visionary writers, producers and director of the breakout film Searching, comes a suspense thriller that shows that when mom gets a little too close, you need to RUN.

Watch anytime on Hulu

Marvel's 616

Marvel’s 616 explores Marvel’s rich legacy of pioneering characters, creators and storytelling to reflect the world outside your window. Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, showcases the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe.

Watch anytime on Disney+

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives

Guy Fieri is on the road again tonight for a new episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. Tonight’s episode takes him to Hollywood , Florida, where a sandwich shop is serving up some Peruvian inspired food. Later, Fieri will head to Philadelphia to try a pierogi place that is putting a unique twist on Polish specialties.

Watch at 9pm EST on Food Network

The Mandalorian — Episode 204 “Chapter 12”

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey tonight in a new episode, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

Watch anytime on Disney+