Coronation Street spoilers: Billy Mayhew is a broken man without Paul

Billy Mayhew misses Paul in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Billy Mayhew wakes up on the sofa and stares at Paul’s empty wheelchair and is hit with the sad reality that life now goes on without Paul. Tensions are high between the family as they grieve the loss but can they all come together to plan Paul’s funeral?



Tyrone’s upset as he watches Hope and Ruby enthuse about their little brother, knowing that they might not see Dorin again. Alina confirms they will be leaving for Romania tomorrow but as Tyrone opens the backdoor to call Ruby and Dorin in, he’s horrified to find the backyard empty. Where have the kids gone?

Tyrone Dobbs is upset as he watches Hope enthuse about her little brother. (Image credit: ITV)

Lisa informs Dee-Dee that Joel’s work phone showed some text message exchanges with a female and she’s going to follow it up. Craig agrees to help track down Ellie, the contact from Joel’s phone, but is warned that nobody must find out or they could lose their jobs. Craig finds Ellie’s address, but will she want to talk to Lisa?

Craig agrees to help track down Ellie. (Image credit: ITV)

Over a frosty breakfast, a desperate Sam urges Leanne and Toyah to forget Rowan ever existed and remember that they’re sisters. But will he get through to them?

Later, Nick calls at the flat with information about Rowan. Will it be more bad news?

Have Sam's words fallen on deaf ears? (Image credit: ITV)

Tracy plays Tommy’s message to Amy in which he begs her to come home and tells her how much he misses her. How will Amy react?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.