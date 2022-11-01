Doctors spoilers: Al Haskey gives an interview about vaccinations

Is Al Haskey about to cause more bad publicity for The Mill on Doctors?

Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) has put The Mill at the centre of controversy after he helped a mum vaccinate her baby against the wishes of the father on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



After dad Simon Richeson made an official complaint against Al, it all kicked-off at a public meeting with vaccine conspiracy theorists hassling Al over his views and behaviour.



Unfortunately, the scandal and bad publicty could be about to resurface again...



Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) and Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) are suspicious when they notice Al is more dressed-up than usual.



It appears the GP is meeting with Laila Badir (Bhawna Bhawsar), a journalist from the publication, GP Weekly.



Al believes the interview will be good publicity after everything that has happened over the past few weeks.



However, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) are not so sure when they find out what Al is up to!



Is Al about to land the surgery in more trouble?



WHY isn't Ruhma happy on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

It's the morning after the night before for Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel).



Back at the surgery, midwife Ruhma reckons her date with Suhaan Begum (Amerjit Deu) was a complete disaster!



Ruhma's day doesn't get any better when she gets an unexpected visitor.



But WHO?

Fashion designer Alex has a BIG secret to reveal on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Princess Buchanan (Laura White) has an appointment to see fashion designer, Alex Evans (Matilda Bailes).



Alex is self-conscious about an ongoing skin problem that results in embarassing red patches on her face.



Alex has a big night planned.



She is ready to reveal to the world that she is the SECRET designer behind the fashion brand, Metaphysical.



She has told everyone on social media that she reveal her true identity during a university fashion show.



However, now Alex is worried that a flare-up of her medical condition could ruin her big moment.



Can Princess help?

Princess and Alex's mum Rachel (Jane Cunliffe) watch events unfold backstage at the fashion show on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

How will formidable boss Emilia react if secret designer Alex goes public on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer