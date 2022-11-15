Emmerdale spoilers: Victoria Sugden blames David for a MEDICAL EMERGENCY!

Victoria Sugden (played by Isabel Hodgins) is alarmed when her young son, Harry, is rushed to hospital on tonight's DOUBLE-BILL of Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Harry manages to injure himself while left in the care of Victoria's shopkeeper boyfriend, David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden).



Victoria speeds through some traffic lights on her way to the hospital, and gets stopped by a waiting police car.



The desperate mum explains that there's a medical emergency, and accepts an on-the-spot fine and point on her driver's licence.



At the hospital, Victoria reels when David comes clean and admits he left the children unsupervised while he opened the shop!



But there could be more bad news in store for Victoria, as David still hasn't told her about the fixed penalty notice she has received in the post from the police...

Will Charity discover the truth about Mackenzie and Chloe on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) tries to keep his cool when girlfriend, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), reveals that Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) is pregnant.



Mackenzie sneaks off to confront Jessie, who he previously had a one-night stand with.



Mackenzie reels when Chloe admits that he is the father of her unborn baby, and she is keeping the child whether he likes it or not!



Chloe reassures Mackenzie that she won't expose him.



However, Mackenzie remains on edge after the baby bombshell.



He approaches Charity and asks her to take a seat, he's got something to say!



Uh-oh.



Is Mackenzie going to come clean to Charity that he is Chloe's baby daddy?

Vanessa reaches a decision about Canada on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

ALSO, Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) reaches a decision about her future in the village and a possible move to Canada.



An emotional Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) has a heart-to-heart with Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) over her official split from husband, Liam (Jonny McPherson).



And Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) and Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) share a special moment with baby Esther.

Leyla and Priya have a heart-to-heart on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

