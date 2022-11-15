Emmerdale spoilers: Victoria Sugden blames David for a MEDICAL EMERGENCY!
Airs Thursday 24 November 2022 at 7:30pm on ITV
Victoria Sugden (played by Isabel Hodgins) is alarmed when her young son, Harry, is rushed to hospital on tonight's DOUBLE-BILL of Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Harry manages to injure himself while left in the care of Victoria's shopkeeper boyfriend, David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden).
Victoria speeds through some traffic lights on her way to the hospital, and gets stopped by a waiting police car.
The desperate mum explains that there's a medical emergency, and accepts an on-the-spot fine and point on her driver's licence.
At the hospital, Victoria reels when David comes clean and admits he left the children unsupervised while he opened the shop!
But there could be more bad news in store for Victoria, as David still hasn't told her about the fixed penalty notice she has received in the post from the police...
Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) tries to keep his cool when girlfriend, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), reveals that Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) is pregnant.
Mackenzie sneaks off to confront Jessie, who he previously had a one-night stand with.
Mackenzie reels when Chloe admits that he is the father of her unborn baby, and she is keeping the child whether he likes it or not!
Chloe reassures Mackenzie that she won't expose him.
However, Mackenzie remains on edge after the baby bombshell.
He approaches Charity and asks her to take a seat, he's got something to say!
Uh-oh.
Is Mackenzie going to come clean to Charity that he is Chloe's baby daddy?
ALSO, Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) reaches a decision about her future in the village and a possible move to Canada.
An emotional Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) has a heart-to-heart with Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) over her official split from husband, Liam (Jonny McPherson).
And Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) and Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) share a special moment with baby Esther.
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
(*Air dates and times may change during coverage of The 2022 FIFA World Cup)
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
