ABC TV schedule: what's on ABC this week?
Check out what day and time each ABC fall TV show airs.
Want to know what's part of the ABC TV schedule this week? Well, look no further, as you can catch up on the full primetime TV schedule for ABC right here.
Watching TV these days means watching different streaming shows and services as much as anything, but just as they always have, ABC and the other four major networks in the US (CBS, Fox and NBC) continue to have TV schedules that are worth keeping an eye on with things like hit dramas and comedies, live sports and other special broadcasts.
Their ease of access is also huge, as anyone with a traditional pay-TV service or a TV antenna automatically can access their local stations. Most live TV streaming services also carry local networks; in the case of ABC, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV are among the major platforms offering the network.
Check out ABC's TV schedule for this week directly below, as well as what the network's official fall TV lineup is generally going to look like week in and week out.
ABC TV schedule: September 4-10
Here is the ABC TV primetime schedule for the week of Monday, September 4, to Sunday, September 10:
Monday, September 4
- 8-11 pm ET/PT: Celebrity Family Feud (reruns)
- 11-11:35 pm ET/PT: Local news
- 11:35 pm ET/PT: Jimmy Kimmel Live! (rerun)
Tuesday, September 5
- 8-9 pm ET/PT: Celebrity Family Feud (rerun)
- 9-10 pm ET/PT: Jeopardy! Masters (rerun)
- 10-11 pm ET/PT: The Chase (rerun)
- 11-11:35 pm ET/PT: Local news
- 11:35 pm ET/PT: Jimmy Kimmel Live! (rerun)
Wednesday, September 6
- 8-10 pm ET/PT: The Conners (rerun)
- 10-11 pm ET/PT: The Rookie (rerun)
- 11-11:35 pm ET/PT: Local news
- 11:35 pm ET/PT: Jimmy Kimmel Live! (rerun)
Thursday, September 7
- 8-9 pm ET/PT: Generation Gap (rerun)
- 9-10 pm ET/PT: The Prank Panel (rerun)
- 10-11 pm ET/PT: Shark Tank (rerun)
- 11-11:35 pm ET/PT: Local News
- 11:35 pm ET/PT: Jimmy Kimmel Live! (rerun)
Friday, September 8
- 8-9 pm ET/PT: Will Trent (rerun)
- 9-11 pm ET/PT: 20/20
- 11-11:35 pm ET/PT: Local news
- 11:35 pm ET/PT: Jimmy Kimmel Live! (rerun)
Saturday, September 9
- Noon-3 pm ET/9 am-noon PT: College Football (Notre Dame vs NC State)
- 3-3:30 pm ET/noon-12:30 pm PT: College Football Studio
- 3:30-6:30 pm ET/12:30-3:30 pm PT: College Football (Texas A&M vs Miami)
- 6:30-7:30 pm ET/3:30-4:30 pm PT: College Football Studio
- 7:30-11 pm ET/4:30-8 pm PT: College Football (Wisconsin vs Washington State)
Sunday, September 10
- 7-11 pm ET/PT: America's Funniest Videos
ABC fall TV lineup 2023
ABC's weekly primetime fall lineup officially begins on Wednesday, September 27. Here is a breakdown of what the general schedule looks like:
Wednesdays
- 8-9 pm ET/PT: Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2
- 9-10 pm ET/PT: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
- 10-11 pm ET/PT: The $100,000 Pyramid season 7
Thursdays
- 8-9 pm ET/PT: The Golden Bachelor
- 9-11 pm ET/PT: Bachelor in Paradise season 9
Fridays
- 8-9 pm ET/PT: Shark Tank season 15
- 9-11 pm ET/PT: 20/20
Sundays
- 7-8 pm ET/PT: America's Funniest Videos
- 8 pm ET/PT: The Wonderful World of Disney
At this time, ABC has not shared any information on what its standard Monday night and Tuesday night TV schedule is going to look like. It's possible that Mondays could feature Monday Night Football simulcasts. If not, hit ABC shows like The Good Doctor, The Rookie, Grey's Anatomy and more could fill those time slots.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Peaky Blinders, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Saturday Night Live, Only Murders in the Building and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd.