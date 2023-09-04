ABC TV schedule: what's on ABC this week?

By Michael Balderston
Check out what day and time each ABC fall TV show airs.

Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson, Sara Gilbert, Emma Kenney and John Goodman in The Conners
Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson, Sara Gilbert, Emma Kenney and John Goodman in The Conners
Want to know what's part of the ABC TV schedule this week? Well, look no further, as you can catch up on the full primetime TV schedule for ABC right here.

Watching TV these days means watching different streaming shows and services as much as anything, but just as they always have, ABC and the other four major networks in the US (CBS, Fox and NBC) continue to have TV schedules that are worth keeping an eye on with things like hit dramas and comedies, live sports and other special broadcasts.

Their ease of access is also huge, as anyone with a traditional pay-TV service or a TV antenna automatically can access their local stations. Most live TV streaming services also carry local networks; in the case of ABC, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV are among the major platforms offering the network.

Check out ABC's TV schedule for this week directly below, as well as what the network's official fall TV lineup is generally going to look like week in and week out.

ABC TV schedule: September 4-10

Here is the ABC TV primetime schedule for the week of Monday, September 4, to Sunday, September 10:

Monday, September 4

Jasmin Savoy Brown, Steve Harvey and Tawny Cypress on Celebrity Family Feud

Jasmin Savoy Brown, Steve Harvey and Tawny Cypress on Celebrity Family Feud
  • 8-11 pm ET/PT: Celebrity Family Feud (reruns)
  • 11-11:35 pm ET/PT: Local news
  • 11:35 pm ET/PT: Jimmy Kimmel Live! (rerun)

Tuesday, September 5

  • 8-9 pm ET/PT: Celebrity Family Feud (rerun)
  • 9-10 pm ET/PT: Jeopardy! Masters (rerun)
  • 10-11 pm ET/PT: The Chase (rerun)
  • 11-11:35 pm ET/PT: Local news
  • 11:35 pm ET/PT: Jimmy Kimmel Live! (rerun)

Wednesday, September 6

  • 8-10 pm ET/PT: The Conners (rerun)
  • 10-11 pm ET/PT: The Rookie (rerun)
  • 11-11:35 pm ET/PT: Local news
  • 11:35 pm ET/PT: Jimmy Kimmel Live! (rerun) 

Thursday, September 7

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner and Daymond John on Shark Tank

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner and Daymond John on Shark Tank
  • 8-9 pm ET/PT: Generation Gap (rerun)
  • 9-10 pm ET/PT: The Prank Panel (rerun)
  • 10-11 pm ET/PT: Shark Tank (rerun)
  • 11-11:35 pm ET/PT: Local News
  • 11:35 pm ET/PT: Jimmy Kimmel Live! (rerun)

Friday, September 8

  • 8-9 pm ET/PT: Will Trent (rerun)
  • 9-11 pm ET/PT: 20/20
  • 11-11:35 pm ET/PT: Local news
  • 11:35 pm ET/PT: Jimmy Kimmel Live! (rerun)

Saturday, September 9

Notre Dame's Jayden Adams

Notre Dame's Jayden Adams
  • Noon-3 pm ET/9 am-noon PT: College Football (Notre Dame vs NC State)
  • 3-3:30 pm ET/noon-12:30 pm PT: College Football Studio
  • 3:30-6:30 pm ET/12:30-3:30 pm PT: College Football (Texas A&M vs Miami)
  • 6:30-7:30 pm ET/3:30-4:30 pm PT: College Football Studio
  • 7:30-11 pm ET/4:30-8 pm PT: College Football (Wisconsin vs Washington State)

Sunday, September 10

  • 7-11 pm ET/PT: America's Funniest Videos

ABC fall TV lineup 2023

ABC's weekly primetime fall lineup officially begins on Wednesday, September 27. Here is a breakdown of what the general schedule looks like: 

Wednesdays

Thursdays

Gerry Turner poses by a boat in promo image for The Golden Bachelor

Gerry Turner on The Golden Bachelor

Fridays

Sundays

  • 7-8 pm ET/PT: America's Funniest Videos
  • 8 pm ET/PT: The Wonderful World of Disney

At this time, ABC has not shared any information on what its standard Monday night and Tuesday night TV schedule is going to look like. It's possible that Mondays could feature Monday Night Football simulcasts. If not, hit ABC shows like The Good Doctor, The Rookie, Grey's Anatomy and more could fill those time slots.

