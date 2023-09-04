ABC TV schedule: what's on ABC this week?

Want to know what's part of the ABC TV schedule this week? Well, look no further, as you can catch up on the full primetime TV schedule for ABC right here.

Watching TV these days means watching different streaming shows and services as much as anything, but just as they always have, ABC and the other four major networks in the US (CBS, Fox and NBC) continue to have TV schedules that are worth keeping an eye on with things like hit dramas and comedies, live sports and other special broadcasts.

Their ease of access is also huge, as anyone with a traditional pay-TV service or a TV antenna automatically can access their local stations. Most live TV streaming services also carry local networks; in the case of ABC, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV are among the major platforms offering the network.

Check out ABC's TV schedule for this week directly below, as well as what the network's official fall TV lineup is generally going to look like week in and week out.

ABC TV schedule: September 4-10

Here is the ABC TV primetime schedule for the week of Monday, September 4, to Sunday, September 10:

Monday, September 4

8-11 pm ET/PT: Celebrity Family Feud (reruns)

Celebrity Family Feud (reruns) 11-11:35 pm ET/PT : Local news

: Local news 11:35 pm ET/PT: Jimmy Kimmel Live! (rerun)

Tuesday, September 5

8-9 pm ET/PT : Celebrity Family Feud (rerun)

: Celebrity Family Feud (rerun) 9-10 pm ET/PT : Jeopardy! Masters (rerun)

: Jeopardy! Masters (rerun) 10-11 pm ET/PT : The Chase (rerun)

: The Chase (rerun) 11-11:35 pm ET/PT : Local news

: Local news 11:35 pm ET/PT: Jimmy Kimmel Live! (rerun)

Wednesday, September 6

8-10 pm ET/PT : The Conners (rerun)

: The Conners (rerun) 10-11 pm ET/PT : The Rookie (rerun)

: The Rookie (rerun) 11-11:35 pm ET/PT : Local news

: Local news 11:35 pm ET/PT: Jimmy Kimmel Live! (rerun)

Thursday, September 7

8-9 pm ET/PT : Generation Gap (rerun)

: Generation Gap (rerun) 9-10 pm ET/PT : The Prank Panel (rerun)

: The Prank Panel (rerun) 10-11 pm ET/PT : Shark Tank (rerun)

: Shark Tank (rerun) 11-11:35 pm ET/PT : Local News

: Local News 11:35 pm ET/PT: Jimmy Kimmel Live! (rerun)

Friday, September 8

8-9 pm ET/PT : Will Trent (rerun)

: Will Trent (rerun) 9-11 pm ET/PT : 20/20

: 20/20 11-11:35 pm ET/PT : Local news

: Local news 11:35 pm ET/PT: Jimmy Kimmel Live! (rerun)

Saturday, September 9

Noon-3 pm ET/9 am-noon PT : College Football (Notre Dame vs NC State)

: College Football (Notre Dame vs NC State) 3-3:30 pm ET/noon-12:30 pm PT : College Football Studio

: College Football Studio 3:30-6:30 pm ET/12:30-3:30 pm PT : College Football (Texas A&M vs Miami)

: College Football (Texas A&M vs Miami) 6:30-7:30 pm ET/3:30-4:30 pm PT : College Football Studio

: College Football Studio 7:30-11 pm ET/4:30-8 pm PT: College Football (Wisconsin vs Washington State)

Sunday, September 10

7-11 pm ET/PT: America's Funniest Videos

ABC fall TV lineup 2023

ABC's weekly primetime fall lineup officially begins on Wednesday, September 27. Here is a breakdown of what the general schedule looks like:

Wednesdays

8-9 pm ET/PT : Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2

: Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 9-10 pm ET/PT : Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune 10-11 pm ET/PT: The $100,000 Pyramid season 7

Thursdays

Fridays

8-9 pm ET/PT : Shark Tank season 15

: Shark Tank season 15 9-11 pm ET/PT: 20/20

Sundays

7-8 pm ET/PT : America's Funniest Videos

: America's Funniest Videos 8 pm ET/PT: The Wonderful World of Disney

At this time, ABC has not shared any information on what its standard Monday night and Tuesday night TV schedule is going to look like. It's possible that Mondays could feature Monday Night Football simulcasts. If not, hit ABC shows like The Good Doctor, The Rookie, Grey's Anatomy and more could fill those time slots.