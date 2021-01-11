'Prodigal Son' - Everything you need to know about Season 2

Prodigal Son is back with a second season on FOX after keeping fans waiting more than a year since Season 1 aired. Fans of the show will remember that The Walking Dead star Tom Payne plays Malcolm Bright, the son of a notorious 90s serial killer who was dubbed 'The Surgeon'. But instead of following his father down a criminal path, Malcolm put everything he learned from his childhood into becoming a talented criminal psychologist.

Season 1 - a 20-part series which earned rave reviews - saw Malcolm using everything his father taught him to solve crimes in New York City, tracking down killers just like his father. But while he is currently busy working on the right side of the law, there is always the deadly chance that his father's bloodlust could run in the family.

When will 'Prodigal Son' Season 2 premier?

Season 2 of Prodigal Son will air on FOX on January 12th. The episodes will then air the following day on Hulu. Season 1 of Prodigal Son first aired on September 23 2019, and it was thought the second season could arrive for the same time of year in 2020. However, due to a delay in production like with many TV shows following the coronavirus pandemic the series is only just arriving on screen now.

Back in September last year Tom Payne told BT: "We start filming in October, but we've got to figure out how we're going to get there. [My fiancee] Jennifer wants to drive maybe because she's not sure about flying, but then driving it's like 'What do we do on the way? Do we stop?' It's a whole journey across America that has to happen before we can start shooting again. We're all having [coronavirus] tests wherever we are coming from, and then we'll travel and then we'll have another test and quarantine for a couple of weeks."

What is the plot of the new season of 'Prodigal Son'?

Season 2 of Prodigal Son will see the show delve deeper into Malcolm's mind, exploring whether evil can be inherited, but it has also been hinted that Malcolm is hiding a huge secret of his own... something that only his evil father can help him with. The new season will also explore the childhood of Malcolm's sister Ainsley Whitly, and whether she is also hiding secret killer tendencies have have been passed on through her father's DNA.

While exact details of Malcolm's secret are being kept tightly under wraps, one thing is for sure, Season 2 will reference the coronavirus pandemic. Tom Payne told BT: "In some ways it's a kind of gift because it's something that the whole world understands, we don't have to introduce that to the world. This is something that everyone gets, it happened, we have to reference it. Unfortunately there are still crime scenes happening in this world right now, and I think Michael [Sheen]'s character, as a doctor, would be intrigued by the whole thing. It would be foolish and almost impossible to ignore it. It is kind of a cool thing that characters on the show are dealing with what people in real life are dealing with.

"I haven't seen the script, but there was something I was quite excited about happening in Season 1, and I was like 'Well this has to happen at some point in Season 2'. I'm not going to reveal what it is, but there was an un-utilised part of Malcom's apartment, and I text one of the writers and said 'It would be great if this happened' and they said 'You mean in episode 1 of Season 2?!' and he sent me the page in the script where this sequence was happening. It's so fun, I'm so excited to get into it."

Who stars in 'Prodigal Son'?

Fans will be pleased to know the cast of Prodigal Son in Season 2 won't change hugely from Season 1. The core characters will stay the same, with many familiar faces returning including...

Michael Sheen as 90s serial killer Dr Martin Whitly

Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright

Lou Diamond Phillups as Gil Arroyo

Aurora Perrineau as Det. Dani Powel

Halston Sage as Ainsley Whitly

Bellamy Young as Jessica Whitly

Frank Harts as Det. JT Tarmel

Keiko Agena as Dr Edrisa Tanaka

Catherine Zeta-Jones joins the cast in Season 2 as Dr. Vivian Capshaw, a resident medical doctor at the Claremont Psychiatric Hospital.