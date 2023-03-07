That's My Jam US season 2: release date, celebrity guests and everything we know about the Jimmy Fallon series
This season sees Emmy winners, pop stars and more take part in the music competition show.
Late-night host and Saturday Night Live alum Jimmy Fallon is back with That's My Jam season 2. He's ready to take things up a notch as he challenges some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry to show just how much music they know and how good their dance moves really are.
In this new season, viewers not only get to see the debut of a few new games, but they also get to see celebrities like Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson, The Voice's Chance the Rapper, Animal Control's Joel Mchale and Bel-Air's Jabari Banks engage in Fallon's unique brand of comedic chaos.
So what else can viewers look forward to in the slate of new episodes of the series? Here's everything we know about That’s My Jam season 2.
That’s My Jam season 2 release date
That’s My Jam premieres on Tuesday, March 7, at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC after a new episode of The Voice. The season 2 premiere becomes available the next day on Peacock.
Week 1 of the new season features celebrity guests Kelsea Ballerini, Julia Michaels, Jason DeRulo and Nicole Scherzinger.
The UK has its own version of That's My Jam that airs on the BBC and is hosted by Mo Gilligan, which premiered its first season across December 2022 and January 2023.
That's My Jam season 2 trailer
Judging from the trailer, we can't help but be a little excited to see some of our favorite celebrities showcase their talent on the dance floor.
That's My Jam season 2 premise
Here is the official synopsis of season 2:
"Season 2 is jam-packed with 40 celebrity guests, expanding to 10 all-new episodes, plus a one-hour special of the series' greatest hits.
"Celebrity all-star teams will go head-to-head to battle it out in music, dance and trivia-based games, as well as musical performances, all while playing for a charity of their choice.
"New games will be incorporated, including Turn the Beat Around, a musical charades-style game where celebs dance out clues on a giant spinning turn table while their partner guesses the name of a song; Don't Fear the Speaker, a team game where celebs alternate singing songs using only ridiculous words for their partners to identify; Drawing a Blank, a virtual reality-based game where celebs attempt to draw out music-based clues for their partners to guess; More Than a Feeling, a musical take on the popular Tonight Show game Can You Feel It?; and Bop Quiz, That's My Jam’s music-based retro trivia game.
"There will also be elevated additions to Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, including Baby Got Back-Up, One Song Many Genres and Megamix – alongside returning fan favorites such as Perfect Mashup, Vinyl Countdown, Air Guitar, Disco Charades, Get Outta My Face, Don't Drop the Beat, Undercover Covers, Launch the Mic and Random Instrument Challenge."
That's My Jam season 2 celebrities
As mentioned, this season is rounded out by 40 celebrities. We've provided you with the full list just below.
- Chloe Bailey (Swarm)
- Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid)
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Jabari Banks (Bel-Air)
- Alexa Bliss
- Big Boi
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Chance The Rapper (The Voice)
- Darren Criss (American Crime Story)
- Jason DeRulo
- Jenna Dewan (The Rookie)
- Renee Elise Goldsberry (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law)
- Nikki Glaser (Trainwreck)
- Taraji P. Henson (Empire)
- Sarah Hyland (Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin)
- Kesha
- Patti LaBelle
- Adam Lambert
- Simu Liu (Barbie)
- Joel McHale (Animal Control)
- Julia Michaels (Point Break)
- French Montana
- Keke Palmer (Nope)
- Jay Pharoah (SNL)
- Billy Porter (Pose)
- Diallo Riddle (South Side)
- Craig Robinson (Killing It)
- Bashir Salahuddin (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Nicole Scherzinger (The Masked Singer)
- JoJo Siwa (So You Think You Can Dance)
- John Stamos (Big Shot)
- Kenan Thompson (Kenan)
- Mike "The Miz?
- Quavo (Praise This)
- Will.I.Am
- Saweetie
How to watch That's My Jam season 2
That’s My Jam season 2 episodes air live exclusively on NBC in the US. For those that don't have traditional cable/satellite television, you still have the opportunity to watch the show live using live TV streaming services such as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.
Additionally, new episodes become available to stream on Peacock the day after they air.
