'The Greatest Snowman': line-up, how it works, and everything we know

The Greatest Snowman is a Bake-Off-style challenge show for celebrities to show off their snowman-building skills and then be judged by experts (yes there are Snowman experts in this crazy world!). Hosted by comedian Sue Perkins, the Channel 4 show heads to an Alpine resort in search of snow so the building can commence!

So here's all we know about The Greatest Snowman so far which is set to be a Christmas TV highlight on Channel 4...

It's like Bake-Off with snow for Sue Perkins. (Image credit: Getty)

The Greatest Snowman is a one-off special on C4 in December. The C4 schedules have yet to be finalised so we will update here as soon as we can but we do expect it to be shown in the immediate run-up to Christmas.

'The Greatest Snowman' line-up

Comedian and presenter Sue Perkins will oversee the action as a number of as-yet-unconfirmed celebrity names compete to become the King or Queen of Snowman creation! As soon as we can reveal the celebrities taking part we will of course update here! So do watch out!

'The Greatest Snowman' — what else we know

The Greatest Snowman is a one-off special will see the stars wrap up warm to travel to an Alpine resort to compete in an epic snow-building competition over the course of three days and nights.

C4 has said: "Judged by experts, all will risk chilblains as they attempt to carve and construct incredible structures made from snow and ice. The competition will culminate in the ultimate snowy challenge where the famous faces will use all they have learned in each round to attempt to construct The Greatest Snowman!"

Be prepared for plenty of snowball fights, and some snowmen that could end up a collapsed mess. We also expect to hear a rendition of Walking in The Air by Aled Jones at some point as that famous animation The Snowman does seem pretty apt for this show! Thinking about it Aled would be the perfect contestant for The Snowman so we'll start the rumour now!