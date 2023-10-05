Netflix gift guide: books, toys and clothes from Witcher, Stranger Things, Bridgerton and more

If you know someone in your life who's a big fan of streaming movies and TV shows — or if you yourself are that person — then you might be considering buying them a Netflix gift, based on their favorite Original or the platform itself.

Netflix is the biggest and best streaming service in the entire world, boasting nearly 240 million subscribers as of July of this year, and subscribers get to enjoy a constant deluge of new TV shows, movies and documentaries. Many Originals, like Stranger Things, Umbrella Academy, The Witcher, Money Heist and Wednesday, enjoy huge cult followings, and fans of these shows will be sure to enjoy gifts that help them appreciate this passion.

That's why we've created this Netflix gift guide, to help you find the perfect present for the passionate production patron in your life. There's so much to choose from, that we've found some ideal picks based on Netflix and its Originals for you, and at a range of prices to suit all budgets.

We're also going to include deals when they spring up too. Ahead of Christmas there's the obvious big sale season of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, on the weekend of Friday, November 24, but there are more like the upcoming Tuesday, October 10 Amazon Prime Day which will bring plenty of discounts to items sold by the retailer.

So if you're on the market for a Netflix gift, bookmark this page and keep checking back for present ideas and great deals. At What to Watch we're big fans of all streaming services, so we'll certainly be keeping an eye out for all the best purchases.

Want to scout around the web for your own picks? Here are the stores you should check out first.

Netflix Merch Shop : Find clothes, toys, trinkets, beverages, collectibles and more from all your favorite Netflix Originals as well as those themed around the site itself.

Find clothes, toys, trinkets, beverages, collectibles and more from all your favorite Netflix Originals as well as those themed around the site itself. Funko : pick up collectible character figures from your favorite franchises including Stranger Things, The Witcher, Squid Game and more.

pick up collectible character figures from your favorite franchises including Stranger Things, The Witcher, Squid Game and more. Barnes and Noble (US) or Waterstones (UK) : catch up on the novels or short stories that your favorite Netflix shows are based on with picks from these popular bookstores.

or catch up on the novels or short stories that your favorite Netflix shows are based on with picks from these popular bookstores. Etsy : find hand-made gifts from independent retailers, made by and for fans of your favorite shows.

find hand-made gifts from independent retailers, made by and for fans of your favorite shows. Comixology: find the graphic novels that inspired Netflix hits like Umbrella Academy, Heartstopper or Jessica Jones.

Netflix gift guide: top picks

limited-time deal Netflix Trending Now board game: was $20/£21, now $12/£13

Netflix's answer to Cards Against Humanity? Trending Now tasks you with creating whacky custom-made TV shows using plots, situations and twists from the biggest Netflix shows, and then impressing a judge who picks the best. The board game is on sale as Netflix is discontinuing it now, so it's temporarily available for a great price.

give them more tv Netflix eGift card: various amounts

The one thing a true Netflix fan really wants is 'more Netflix', and you can give that to them. You can pay for someone's membership for them with an eGift card: just load it up with the amount you want to grant them, and they can redeem it for credit for their subscription costs. Just note, most cards are region-exclusive, so make sure to buy the right one: US cards are here and UK ones are here.



Netflix gift guide presents list

The Witcher series 8-book collection

If you know someone who loves the Witcher show on Netflix, then this gift will let them get fully immersed in the world of the show and its titular character, Geralt of Rivia. This collection includes all eight main-series books, including the short story collections, and you can find it on Amazon US and Amazon UK. EBook and Kindle versions are also available.

Funko Pop! models from Netflix shows

Funko Pop! figures are popular amongst collectors and fans of franchises, and priced at around $/£15, they're priced great for not-too-expensive gifts. There are models based on several Netflix franchises including Squid Game, The Witcher, Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Pinocchio and Shadow and Bone, with plenty more for non-Netflix movies, TV shows and games.

Stranger Things Hellfire Club shirt: $/£30

One of the new additions to Stranger Things season 4 was the creation of the Hellfire Club, and merch for this group has become really popular amongst fans of the show. You can buy these official shirts in a range of colors, which would be a perfect gift for someone who loves the show.

Virgin River book collections

One of Netflix's super-popular romance shows, Virgin River, enjoyed season 5 earlier this year. The book series it's based on has over 20 novels, and fans of the show can read well ahead using these. Buy them individually, or in collections like this 10-book set. Available on Amazon US or Amazon UK.

Netflix DVD-themed sleeping bag: $50/£53

Some people eat, think and sleep Netflix, and you can double down on that latter one with this $50/£53 sleeping bag. Themed around the beloved Netflix DVD envelops, this will be perfect for your binge-watching sleepovers.

Bridgerton Clue board game: $27.99 / £39.99

There are a few branded versions of the classic board game Clue (Cluedo in the UK), and this one is based on the hit show Bridgerton. Instead of solving a murder, you're unraveling a romantic scandal featuring the beloved characters from the show. Available on Amazon US or Amazon UK.

Sex Education school shirts

For the Sex Education fans out there, Netflix sells plenty of shirts from the show branded around various topics. There are plenty from the quiz team, for the school's Dolphins team and some comic book-inspired ones too.

Stranger Things: Upside Down board game

Fans of Stranger Things can enjoy the show in a new dimension with this engrossing and adventurous board game. Made by games powerhouse Asmodee, it has good reviews and even comes with little models of all the characters. Plus, as tie-in games go it's not too expensive, sitting at around $/£50. Find it on Amazon US and Amazon UK.

One Piece manga collection, Volume 1: $15/£16

One of Netflix's biggest recent hits is One Piece, based on a popular Manga series. Fans of the show might want to catch up on its source material, with each volume of the omnibus edition containing three books' worth of the manga.



Squid Game impossible puzzle: $30.99 / £11

Impossible puzzles are always fun gifts, as these repetitive jigsaws are mind-melting challenges. If you know someone who enjoyed the Squid Game show then it's a perfect way to torture them just as the protagonists of the show were. You can find it on Amazon US and Amazon UK.

Netflix White "N" Print Hoodie: was $60 / £63, now $36 / £38

'Netflix' and 'comfy clothing' go together hand-in-hand, like 'cookies' and 'cream' or 'nachos' and 'cheese', and so this fashionable layer will let you bask in Netflix's glory while exhibiting it yourself. This hoodie is undergoing a final sale, hence the large price cut, and there are some other designs available too if you think that white could turn cheese-stain yellow quickly.

Umbrella Academy boxed set: $55.97 / £43.95

The popular Netflix series Umbrella Academy is based on a graphic novel series from My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way, and this boxed set combines the first three novels alongside a poster with art from the show. It's available on Amazon US and Amazon UK.

Netflix gift guide top tips

When is the best time to buy a Netflix gift? If you're looking to pick up a Netflix-themed gift for someone, timing can be quite important. You could wait until deals abound, but for the current big properties, it might be worth buying sooner rather than later. To save money on something, you could do well to wait until the late-year deals start. These are clustered around Black Friday, but happen before and after too. Here are some dates for your diary:

Amazon Prime Day: Tuesday, October 10 - Wednesday, October 11

Tuesday, October 10 - Wednesday, October 11 Black Friday: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Cyber Monday: Monday, November 27

Monday, November 27 Christmas sales: Through December

Through December Boxing Day sales (some countries): Tuesday, December 26

But you don't want to wait too long, and that's because some gifts don't stay on sale forever. The Netflix Merch Store tends to sell items for its most recent properties, but that One Piece model or Love is Blind goblet might not still be available in a few months when the streamer has newer shows.

That's also the case for other retailers, as brands like Lego, Funko or Hasbro will discontinue products to make way for newer lines. So don't go waiting for too long!

Can I purchase Netflix as a gift for someone? While you can't directly pay for someone's Netflix plan, there's an easy way to grant them a subscription for a set amount of time. Netflix eGift cards let you send someone a set balance of money, and this fund will be used in lieu of their normal payment method until it's run dry. We listed the gift cards above, but here are some links again in case you missed them:

