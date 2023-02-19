Meet The Company You Keep cast: who's who in the crime thriller

Milo Ventimiglia and Catherine Haena Kim in The Company You Keep

You'll find a mix of household names and fresh faces in The Company You Keep cast, led by one actor who is very familiar to viewers, This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia.

The ABC crime thriller — which is based on the 2019 South Korean series My Fellow Citizens — is Ventimiglia's first foray back into primetime television after the Pearson family drama ended in May 2022. His character here couldn't be further from a loving patriarch. Ventimiglia plays a suave con man who unwittingly falls for an undercover CIA officer.

The new drama premieres on ABC on Sunday, February 19, at 10 pm ET/PT (viewers can stream next-day on Hulu, as with fellow series like A Million Little Things, Not Dead Yet and The Masked Singer). Let's get to know The Company You Keep cast.

Milo Ventimiglia as Charlie Nicoletti

Milo Ventimiglia is not only the leading man but also an executive producer on The Company You Keep, in which he plays high-stakes con man Charlie Nicoletti. TV fans know the California-born actor best from his role as Jack Pearson on the six-season NBC drama This Is Us, for which he was Emmy-nominated three times for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Other notable small-screen credits include the role of Jess Mariano on Gilmore Girls and the Netflix reboot Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Sean Bennigan in The Whispers and Peter Petrelli in Heroes. In film, he famously portrayed the character of Rocky Balboa, Jr. in the films Rocky Balboa (2006) and Creed II (2018).

Catherine Haena Kim as Emma Hill

In The Company You Keep, Catherine Haena Kim portrays undercover CIA officer Emma Hill, opposite Ventimiglia's con artist character, Charlie.

The Korean-American actress/model had her breakout role on TV in the ABC soap Mistresses and had her first big-screen credit opposite Matthew McConaughey in Ghosts of Girlfriends Past. Her television career also includes appearances on Freeform's Good Trouble, CBS's FBI, HBO's Ballers, among others.

William Fichtner as Leo Nicoletti

Veteran character actor William Fichtner plays Charlie's father, steel worker-turned-con artist Leo Nicoletti, in the ABC drama.

Fichtner's vast resume includes television roles as Sheriff Tom Underlay on Invasion, Alexander Mahone on Prison Break, Carl Hickman on Crossing Lines and Adam Janikowski on Mom, the latter for which he was nominated for a Critics Choice Award. His movie appearances include The Dark Knight, Armageddon, Contact, Crash and Black Hawk Down. He'll next be seen on the big screen in Robert Rodriguez's Hypnotic opposite Ben Affleck.

Tim Chiou as David Hill

Tim Chiou's The Company You Keep character David Hill, the brother of Emma and an incumbent senator running for re-election.

The Taiwanese-American actor is a TV regular, having appeared most prominently as venture capitalist Ed Chen on HBO's Silicon Valley, as well as in series including Paramount Plus's Interrogation, CBS's Seal Team and Apple TV's Truth Be Told. Chiou has also been in feature films, such as Crossing Over, The People I've Slept With, Plus One and, most recently, I Was a Simple Man.

Freda Foh Shen as Grace Hill

Playing Grace Hill, Emma and David's mother, in The Company You Keep is Freda Foh Shen. The Atlanta-born actress is known for both her on-camera and voiceover roles, most notably as Fai Li in the 1998 Disney classic Mulan and as Anne Lee in the Fox series 9-1-1. Her other credits include the series Elementary, Gideon's Crossing, ER and Magnum P.I., with movie roles such as Books of Blood, Ad Astra, The Lone Ranger and Red Doors.

James Saito as Joseph Hill

In The Company You Keep, James Saito plays Joseph Hill, the patriarch of the Hill family (a political dynasty reminiscent of the Kennedys).

The Los Angeles native is known for his portrayal as the original Shredder in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, as well as appearances in movies including Life of Pi, Big Eyes, The Thomas Crown Affair and Netflix's Always Be My Maybe. Along with The Company You Keep, Saito's most recent television credits include Blockbuster, Little America, Altered Carbon and the Amazon anthology series Modern Love.

Sarah Wayne Callies as Birdie Nicoletti

Sarah Wayne Callies plays Birdie Nicoletti, Charlie's older sister, who co-owns a bar with her brother... when they're not running cons, that is.

Callies is known for her starring role as Sara Tancredi on the Fox franchise Prison Break, Lori Grimes on AMC's The Walking Dead, Katie Bowman on the USA Network's Colony and, most recently, Robin Perry on NBC's Council of Dads. As a film actress, she has appeared in The Show, The Other Side of the Door, Pay the Ghost and Into the Storm.

Felisha Terrell as Daphne Finch

Felisha Terrell stars as the antagonistic Daphne Finch, a consultant to an Irish mobster, on The Company You Keep. Viewers may recognize the actress from recent projects like ABC's Queens, the Starz crime drama BMF, the CW's Dynasty and the Chris Pratt action flick The Tomorrow War.

Polly Draper as Fran Nicoletti

Deception seems to run in the Nicoletti family, as Charlie and Birdie's mother, Fran Nicoletti, is also a con artist, played by Emmy-nominated actress Polly Draper.

The actor-writer-director is best known for her starring role of Ellyn Warren in the ABC drama Thirtysomething, which earned her an Emmy nod for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Along with her acting career — which includes performances in films like Shiva Baby and Obvious Child, as well as TV shows like Hacks and Billions — Draper was also the creator, showrunner, head writer and director of the Nickelodeon musical comedy series The Naked Brothers Band, which starred her real-life sons Nat and Alex Wolff and garnered her two Writers Guild Award nominations.

The Company You Keep premieres on ABC on Sunday, February 19, and will stream on Hulu on-demand the next day.