Netflix 2024 original movies preview: 17 movies we're excited to watch this year

2024 has already been a big year for Netflix original movies, with Society of the Snow proving to be a hit with subscribers and the Oscars, while Kevin Hart's Lift has also been a popular choice. But there are more movies coming to Netflix in the rest of the year.

The streaming service previewed many of its biggest titles (both movies and TV shows) in a special preview video released on February 1, with a more detailed rundown of what is coming to the streaming service over the next calendar year, including the likes of Rebel Moon Part Two and new movies featuring Mark Wahlberg, Halley Berry, Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron. It's unclear if any of these movies are joining other 2024 new movies and getting any kind of play in movie theaters, but at the very least a Netflix subscription will mean you can watch them from the comfort of your own home.

To help you know what's coming up on Netflix, below you'll find our picks for the 17 Netflix original movies that you are not going to want to miss in 2024.

Atlas

Jennifer Lopez in Atlas (Image credit: Ana Carballosa/Netflix)

Release date : TBD

: TBD Cast : Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Gregory J. Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla, Mark Strong

: Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Gregory J. Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla, Mark Strong Director: Brad Peyton

Jennifer Lopez follows up her 2023 Netflix original movie The Mother with Atlas, this time branching into sci-fi. The story focuses on a data analyst who must put her mistrust of AI aside in order to preserve the future of humanity. A strong supporting cast and a timely narrative hook should make for a fun time with this one.

Back in Action

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz in Back in Action (Image credit: John Wilson/Netflix)

Release date : TBD

: TBD Cast : Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz, Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts, Rylan Jackson

: Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz, Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts, Rylan Jackson Director: Seth Gordon

Back in Action may not be the most unique idea we've seen, as the story of two ex-CIA operatives who gave up their careers to have a family are drawn back into the world of espionage has some Spy Kids vibes, but look at that cast. Jamie Foxx, Kyle Chandler, Andrew Scott, Glenn Close and, making her return to acting for the first time since 2014, Cameron Diaz have us hoping that they bring a fun chemistry to the familiar set up.

The Beautiful Game

(Image credit: Alfredo Falvo/Netflix)

Release date : March 29

: March 29 Cast : Bill Nighy, Micheal Ward, Susan Wokoma, Callum Scott Howells, Kit Young, Sheyi Cole, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Robin Nazari, Aoi Okuyama, Cristina Rodlo, Tadashi Watanabe, Kazuhiro Muroyama, Valeria Golino

: Bill Nighy, Micheal Ward, Susan Wokoma, Callum Scott Howells, Kit Young, Sheyi Cole, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Robin Nazari, Aoi Okuyama, Cristina Rodlo, Tadashi Watanabe, Kazuhiro Muroyama, Valeria Golino Director: Thea Sharrock

We're big fans of inspiring sports movies, and The Beautiful Game looks like it is going to be a grade-A example of the genre. Always enjoyable Bill Nighy and rising star Micheal Ward headline this movie about the real-world event known as the Homeless World Cup, where unhoused athletes get the chance to show their skills on a global stage.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Release date : July 3

: July 3 Cast : Eddie Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot, Kevin Bacon

: Eddie Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot, Kevin Bacon Director: Mark Molloy

Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is back with Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. The action-comedy franchise that was a staple of the 80s and helped launch Murphy to super stardom returns, along with his old partners played by Judge Reinhold and John Ashton and new allies in Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige. For nostalgia alone this is a much watch, but we're also hopeful that Murphy donning the Detroit Lions letterman jacket can create some more movie magic.

Carry-On

Taron Egerton in Carry-On (Image credit: Sam Lothridge/Netflix)

Release date : TBD

: TBD Cast : Taron Egerton, Jason Bateman, Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler, Sinqua Walls, Logan-Marshall Green, Theo Rossi, Josh Brener, Dean Norris

: Taron Egerton, Jason Bateman, Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler, Sinqua Walls, Logan-Marshall Green, Theo Rossi, Josh Brener, Dean Norris Director: Jaume Collet-Serra

Director Jaume Collet-Serra has been an under-the-radar filmmaker in recent years behind some of purely enjoyable thrillers like Liam Neeson's Non-Stop and The Commuter, as well as the shark movie The Shallows with Blake Lively. In Carry-On, Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman are set to play a cat-and-mouse game when a mysterious traveler slips a dangerous package onto a Christmas Eve flight.

Damsel

Millie Bobby Brown in Damsel (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Release Date : March 8

: March 8 Cast : Millie Bobby Brown, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright

: Millie Bobby Brown, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright Director: Juan Carlos Fresnadillo

Damsel made our list of Netflix 2023 original movies, but delays forced it to be held to 2024. Our anticipation has not wavered though. Milly Bobby Brown trades the Upside Down for a fantasy world where she plays a damsel who must learn to fight for herself when the fairy tale ending she thought she had doesn't turn out like she dreamed. Does Brown have her second major Netflix movie franchise (in addition to Enola Holmes) on her hands?

Einstein and the Bomb

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Release date : February 16

: February 16 Director: Anthony Philipson

Documentaries on Netflix have also become quite popular with subscribers, and one of the biggest coming in 2024 may be Einstein and the Bomb. This is technically a docudrama, but using only Einstein's speeches, letters and interviews to create the dialogue, this movie will tell the story of Einstein's departure from Germany amid the rise of Hitler to a hideaway in the English countryside, a critical point in the famed scientists life that helps to define his relationship with the atomic bomb. This could be a very interesting companion piece to 2023's Oppenheimer.

Hit Man

Adria Arjona and Glen Powell in Hit Man (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Release date : June 7

: June 7 Cast : Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Austin Amelio, Retta, Sanjay Rao, Molly Bernard, Evan Holtzman

: Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Austin Amelio, Retta, Sanjay Rao, Molly Bernard, Evan Holtzman Director: Richard Linklater

Richard Linklater's Hit Man initially screened at a few of the fall 2023 film festivals, and the early buzz has us pumped for it to come to Netflix (we're big fans of the Before Sunrise, Dazed & Confused and Apollo 10 1/2 director). The movie stars Glen Powell as a straitlaced professor who takes on the fake persona of a hit man to help out local police. Things get messy though when he falls for a woman who hires him to kill someone. Perhaps craziest of all is that this is based on a true story.

Joy

James Norton, Bill Nighy and Thomasin McKenzie in Joy (Image credit: Netflix)

Release date : TBD

: TBD Cast : Thomasin McKenzie, James Norton, Bill Nighy

: Thomasin McKenzie, James Norton, Bill Nighy Director: Ben Taylor

Netflix has a few based-on-a-true-story movies that we're excited for, including Joy, starring Thomasin McKenzie, James Norton and Bill Nighy about the birth of Louise Joy Brown, the world's first "test-tube baby." McKenzie is an exciting young actress who has been phenomenal in just about everything she has ever done, so watching her play a nurse involved in the scientific process that led to this revolutionary medical moment should be fascinating.

The Piano Lesson

Release date : TBD

: TBD Cast : Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts, Corey Hawkins, and Erykah Badu

: Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts, Corey Hawkins, and Erykah Badu Director: Malcolm Washington

August Wilson is one of the most influential playwrights for the American stage ever, and his work has already served as the foundation for a number of highly acclaimed movies, including Fences and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. An all new adaptation of Wilson's The Piano Player is set to stream on Netflix this year, and with Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington starring in the movie that follows a family during the Great Depression, this could be one of Netflix's main Oscar players in 2024.

Rez Ball

(Image credit: Lewis Jacobs/Netflix)

Release date : TBD

: TBD Cast : Jessica Matten, Julia Jones, Amber Midthunder, Kiowa Gordon, Dallas Goldtooth, Cody Lightning, Ernest Tsosie, Kauchani Bratt, Devin Sampson-Craig, River Rayne Thomas, Jojo Jackson, Avery Hale, Hunter Redhorse Arthur, Henry Wilson Jr, Jaren K. Robledo, Damian Henry Castellane, Kusem Goodwin, and Zoey Reyes

: Jessica Matten, Julia Jones, Amber Midthunder, Kiowa Gordon, Dallas Goldtooth, Cody Lightning, Ernest Tsosie, Kauchani Bratt, Devin Sampson-Craig, River Rayne Thomas, Jojo Jackson, Avery Hale, Hunter Redhorse Arthur, Henry Wilson Jr, Jaren K. Robledo, Damian Henry Castellane, Kusem Goodwin, and Zoey Reyes Director: Sydney Freeland

Reservation Dogs and Killers of the Flower Moon helped prove that not only is it important to tell Native American's stories, but they can be popular for all. That will hopefully be the case again with Rez Ball, a true story sports tale about an underdog high school basketball team that comes together to strive for their dream of a New Mexico state championship.

Six Triple Eight

Kerry Washington in Six Triple Eight (Image credit: BOB MAHONEY/PERRY WELL FILMS 2/NETFLIX)

Release date : TBD

: TBD Cast : Kerry Washington, Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga, Moriah Brown, Jeanté Godlock, Jay Reeves, Jeffery Johnson, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Donna Biscoe, Gregg Sulkin, Scott Daniel Johnson, Dean Norris, Sam Waterston, Susan Sarandon, Oprah Winfrey

: Kerry Washington, Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga, Moriah Brown, Jeanté Godlock, Jay Reeves, Jeffery Johnson, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Donna Biscoe, Gregg Sulkin, Scott Daniel Johnson, Dean Norris, Sam Waterston, Susan Sarandon, Oprah Winfrey Director: Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry has another Netflix movie coming out in 2024, Mea Culpa, but Six Triple Eight is the one that we are most excited about. With an all-star cast that includes Kerry Washington, Sam Waterston, Susan Sarandon, Dean Norris and Oprah Winfrey, Perry tells the true story of the first and only Women's Army Corps unit of color to be stationed overseas during World War Two.

Spaceman

Adam Sandler in Spaceman (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Release date : March 1

: March 1 Cast : Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, with Isabella Rossellini and Paul Dano

: Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, with Isabella Rossellini and Paul Dano Director: Johan Renck

Adam Sandler is known for comedies, but when the actor goes dramatic it often turns into something really special (Uncut Gems, Punch Drunk Love). His latest dramatic effort, Spaceman, not only highlights him though, as he stars alongside Carrey Mulligan, Isabella Rossellini and Paul Dano (voicing an ancient alien creature) with direction coming from Johan Renck, who was behind the hit HBO mini series Chernobyl.

Spellbound

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date : TBD

: TBD Cast : Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Nathan Lane, and Tituss Burgess

: Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Nathan Lane, and Tituss Burgess Director: Vicky Jenson

Netflix has become a bit of an animated powerhouse worthy of going toe-to-toe with Disney and Pixar, so color us intrigued by what will be perhaps the next big Netflix animated movie, Spellbound. With a stellar voice cast, a magical fantasy world as its backdrop and songs from Alan Menken and Glen Slater, this could be a hit with kids and adults.

Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story

Jim Gaffigan, Jerry Seinfeld, Fred Armisen and Melissa McCarthy in Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story (Image credit: John P. Johnson/Netflix)

Release date : May 3

: May 3 Cast : Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater, Bill Burr, Daniel Levy, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Thomas Lennon, Bobby Moynihan, Adrian Martinez, Sarah Cooper, Fred Armisen

: Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater, Bill Burr, Daniel Levy, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Thomas Lennon, Bobby Moynihan, Adrian Martinez, Sarah Cooper, Fred Armisen Director: Jerry Seinfeld

A movie about the making of Pop Tarts? Why not, we got a movie about the invention of Flamin' Hot Cheetos (Flamin' Hot) in 2023. Unfronsted: The Pop-Tart Story looks to be a more heightened and comedic telling of the creation the popular breakfast treat, with Jerry Seinfeld not only starring among a murderer's row of comedic stars, but also making his directorial debut with the project. The synopsis actually reads, "a tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar and menacing milkmen." Sign us up.

Uprising

Release date : TBD

: TBD Cast : Gang Dong-won, Park Jeong-min, Cha Seung-won, Kim Shin-rock, Jin Sun-kyu, and Jung Sung-ill

: Gang Dong-won, Park Jeong-min, Cha Seung-won, Kim Shin-rock, Jin Sun-kyu, and Jung Sung-ill Director: Kim Sang-man

Like documentaries, Netflix has also helped more people find and enjoy movies from around the world, even if they are not in English. One international title that we think could become a big hit on the streaming service is Uprising, a martial arts historical drama about two childhood friends during the Joseon era in Korea that eventually becomes enemies.

Woman of the Hour

Tony Hale and Anna Kendrick in Woman of the Hour (Image credit: Netflix)

Release date : TBD

: TBD Cast : Anna Kendrick, Daniel Zovatto, Tony Hale, Nicolette Robinson, Pete Holmes, Autumn Best, Kathryn Gallagher, and Kelley Jakle

: Anna Kendrick, Daniel Zovatto, Tony Hale, Nicolette Robinson, Pete Holmes, Autumn Best, Kathryn Gallagher, and Kelley Jakle Director: Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick makes her directing debut with Woman of the Hour, which also first screened at some fall 2023 film festivals before landing at Netflix. The Oscar-nominated actress is also going to star in the movie that takes place in the 70s and sees an aspiring actress intersect with a serial killer on a yearslong murder spree during an episode of The Dating Game. This could be a fun role of Kendrick as an actor, and very interesting to see what she does as a first-time director.

Find out more about all of these movies, as well as other Netflix original movies coming to the streaming service on Netflix Tudum.