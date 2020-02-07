How to watch ESPN+ on Android

ESPN+ is a great way to stream live sports, documentaries, and original programs to almost any device. Android is the most popular mobile OS in the world, so any Android phone can be a great option to enjoy ESPN+. We can help you get the app installed and set up to do just that. For the purposes of this guide, we used a Pixel phone .

How to install ESPN+ on Android

Open the ESPN app page at the Google Play Store on your Android device. On the ESPN app page, tap Install. If prompted, enter your password, PIN, or fingerprint to confirm the install. Once the app has installed, tap Open . The ESPN app will need to confirm permissions. Review the permissions pop-ups and make your selection. The splash screen appears. If you are already an ESPN+ subscriber, click Login. Login with your ESPN account tied to your ESPN+ subscription. Tap the Watch button in the center of the bottom navigation bar. In the Watch section, find the ESPN+ tab in the top center.

Your Android device is now ready to enjoy all the games and shows on ESPN+. Scroll below on the ESPN+ tab to find which games are live and coming up that day, or you can look further down in the app to find saved games, original shows, and documentaries.

If you have a Chromecast, you can also use the Cast button to send ESPN+ content from this app to your TV. Now go enjoy every goal you can on the go!

