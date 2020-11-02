Monday Night Football live stream: How to watch NFL games online from anywhere

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs take on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football

Monday Night Football — the show as well as the game each week — is special. From the first game back in 1970, this game has been about flash and attention. Some of the biggest moments in NFL history are remembered because everyone was watching together. Sports fans far and wide want to see every Monday Night game, and many of those fans will watch it online.

Only one game on tap this week — the 5-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (with that Tom Brady guy) going up against the 1-6 New York Football Giants. The money's going exactly where you think it is. But it's the NFL, and anything can happen.

The 2020 Monday Night Football season will be available on ESPN in the U.S. You can watch ESPN online on five of the largest live TV streaming services.

Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials, and it includes ESPN. Hulu also has tons of other live sports channels to watch a full Sunday of NFL action, along with other popular sports. (See all Hulu with Live TV channels.)

Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price among the live streaming services, and it includes live ESPN stations in many local markets. Just be careful because the Blue Plan doesn’t come with ESPN. (See all Sling TV channels.)

YouTube TV is the best recommended option for fans who want to see every NFL game. The service has all the broadcast networks plus ESPN and NFL Network, and now offers NFL RedZone for an additional cost. (See all YouTube TV channels.)

Fubo TV has a strong focus on sports, and includes ESPN for Monday Night Football games. (See all Fubo TV channels.)

AT&T TV Now includes ESPN, with Monday Night Football, on all of their plans starting with the $55 Access plan.

If you are OK with watching games only on your mobile devices, you can see Monday Night Football games for free in the U.S. in apps made by the NFL and Yahoo! The official NFL app, the official NFL team apps, the Yahoo! Fantasy app and even the Yahoo! Mail app will have local live streams of nationally televised games. These live streams will only work on your smartphones and some tablets, so don’t expect to watch them on your smart TVs.

Week 1, Pittsburgh Steelers 26, New York Giants 16

Week 1, Tennessee Titans 16, Denver Broncos 14

Week 2, Las Vegas Raiders 32, New Orleans Saints 24

Week 3, Kansas City Chiefs 34, Baltimore Ravens 20

Week 4, Green Bay Packers 30, Atlanta Falcons 16

Week 5, New Orleans Saints 30, L.A. Chargers 27

Week 6, Arizona Cardinals 38, Dallas Cowboys 10; Kansas City Chiefs 26, Buffalo Bills 17

Week 7, Los Angeles Rams 24, Chicago Bears 10

Week 8, Nov. 2, 8:15 p.m., Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants

Week 9, Nov. 9, 8:15 p.m., New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

Week 10, Nov. 16, 8:15 p.m., Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears

Week 11, Nov. 23, 8:15 p.m., Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 12, Nov. 30, 8:15 p.m., Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 13, Dec. 6, 8:15 p.m., Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 14, Dec. 14, 8:15 p.m., Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 15, Dec. 21, 8:15 p.m., Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Week 16, Dec. 28, 8:15 p.m., Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

The Bucs and the Saints lead the NFC South. The Giants are at the bottom of the NFC East.

Welcome to Monday Night Football, folks. They can't all be marquee matchups. The Bucs are looking to win their third in a row, and five of their last six. The Giants, meanwhile, are trying to get their second win of the season — and it'd be the second in their last three games, too.

Problem is the Giants are minus-52 when it comes to points. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, is 80 points to the good.

So if Brady and company don't do what we know they can do, there's going to be trouble afoot.

This one kicks off at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.

If you're in the United Kingdom, you can still see plenty of NFL games. Sky Sports NFL channel features Gridiron American football games all season long.

Sky Sports will be carrying Monday Night Football games on Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event channels at 1 a.m. BST each Monday. That includes this week’s game, Los Angeles Chargers vs. New Orleans Saints. Check out the Sky Sports NFL game schedule for other upcoming games.

Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event are both available as part of the Sky Sports Pass, with no pay cable package required. You can choose between several different Sky Sports Passes, including a Day Pass for £9.99, a Week Pass for £14.99, or a Month Pass for £33.99 per month.

In Canada, 2020 NFL games are available on the TSN networks. Coverage is spread out over TSN, CTV and the TSN app. Monday Night Football, including this week’s game Chargers vs. Saints will be on TSN.

TSN is available live streaming online as part of TSN Direct. This service allows viewers to pay for an online pass to watch all the great sports from the TSN stations without needing a cable package. You can get a day pass for $5, a month pass for $20, or a six month pass for $100. If you get a TSN Direct Pass, you can watch the Los Angeles Chargers vs. New Orleans Saints live stream this week.

TSN Direct is available as a day pass for $5 Canadian, a month pass for $20 Canadian, or a six month pass for $100 Canadian.

Watch NFL Primetime for NFL highlights on ESPN+

Are you ready for some football highlights? You can skip the pregame show and get one of the best highlight shows of all time streaming commercial-free. NFL Primetime with Chris Berman joined this year by Booger McFarland, and available on ESPN+. You can catch it starting at 7:30 p.m. Eastern, and it'll be updated following the Sunday night and Monday night games.

ESPN+ is the standalone sports streaming service from ESPN. It offers sports fans tons of exclusive extra live sports, shows, and documentaries. You can't get most of this sports content anywhere else, because these games aren't on cable or Live TV streaming services. ESPN+ costs $5.99 a month or $49.99 a year, and it is easy to start or stop your subscription if you'd like. Plus you can easily watch ESPN+ on your TV or streaming devices.

And if you're really serious about great content, check out the epic bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+. You get all three of those services for just $12.99 a month — essentially giving you three services for the price of two.

ESPN app

You can also stream Monday Night Football in the ESPN app. The ESPN app is available on Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads and Fire Tablets as well as on your TV using Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku. You will need to have a login and password for a subscription service that includes ESPN in order to stream live NFL games in the app. So make sure you have your information handy from one of the live TV streaming services listed above.

Monday Night Football means exciting matchups under the lights, but you don't have to miss out just because you can't stay glued to your TV. You can still tune in to MNF play by play on the go with SiriusXM .

The SiriusXM broadcasts of all NFL games, including Monday Night Football, begin on NFL Radio. They also have NFL talk and analysis from big NFL broadcasters including Bob Papa and Charlie Weis . NFL Radio is available in your vehicle, or streaming to your mobile devices on channel SXM 88. Individual game channels can be found on the SiriusXM NFL game schedule