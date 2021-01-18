How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 AFC Championship game

Taron Johnson and the Buffalo Bills are headed to their first AFC Championship game since 1994.

The Buffalo Bills will visit Arrowhead Stadium to play the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC Championship on Sunday, Jan. 24.

The Chiefs are seeking their second straight Super Bowl win, having just defeated the Cleveland Browns 22-17 in the divisional playoffs. But they're currently holding their breath to see whether QB Patrick Mahomes can return to the field after being diagnosed with a concussion in their Divisional win scare. Coach Andy Reid, however, said Mahomes has "passed all the deals that he needed to pass," so it’s looking optimistic he might come back on home turf.

The Buffalo Bills, meanwhile, faced off against the Baltimore Ravens over the weekend. Thanks to several missed field goals and their defensive side coming out in force, the Bills came away from their divisional match with a 17-3 victory. The Bills have not been seen in the AFC Championship since 1994, and they’ll be looking to make this game count.

This is the third time the Chiefs and Bills have faced off for in the AFC Championship game. The first game was way back in 1967, where the Chiefs claimed a 31-7 victory, and the Bills took the title in 1994 on 30-13. The third match-up favors the Chiefs again, so here’s how you can tune in to see who will advance to Super Bowl LV.

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs anywhere in the world

Sunday's game between the Bills and Chiefs is set for 6:40 p.m. Eastern time, with the game being broadcast on CBS.

But being away from home shouldn't mean you miss out on the AFC Championship. So many people will be watching the Buffalo Bills face-off against the Kansas City Chiefs remotely this year, and a VPN might help to ensure you won't miss the game if you're going to be away from home.

We recommend ExpressVPN for exactly this reason. With ExpressVPN, you can disguise your connection by running all your network data through a server of your choice elsewhere in the world. This means you can trick a streaming service into thinking you're in the US, even if you're abroad.

ExpressVPN has a free trial, is super-affordable and will ensure you won't miss your favorite team this Sunday.

The best VPN for the NFL ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch whatever shows or movies you want from anywhere you want to watch them. This also includes live sport, including all the action from the NFL. Plus, when the season finishes, having ExpressVPN will help keep your data secure and ensure you can catch all the latest shows no matter where you are.View Deal

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs in the United States

CBS has the AFC Championship this year, which means you’ll be able to catch the game on your local CBS affiliate. CBS is available on most major streaming services. But we recommend you check out FuboTV. A FuboTV subscription gets you access to your local CBS channel (meaning you can catch the rest of the season, including Super Bowl LV ), but also offers a lot of options for devoted sports fans.

You can also choose from a range of additional add-ons to broaden your coverage (including adding NFL RedZone for $10.99 a month), so there really isn’t a better choice for streaming sports in the US.

FuboTV’s "Family" plan (its cheapest) costs just $64.99 a month, which is comparable to other streaming services which offer access to live programming. There’s a seven-day free trial available, too.

You'll also be able to watch things on CBS All Access, which is the streaming service the complements the broadcast network.

That also include Super Bowl 2021 on CBS, so you'll have all kinds of options.

Who's in the 2021 NFC Championship

On the other side of the bracket is the NFC Championship game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel north — in January — to face the Green Bay Packers at 3:05 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, January 24, 2021.

It will be cold at Lambeau Field, with the weather calling for a high of 30 degrees — and snowy. Perfect to host of Florida team.