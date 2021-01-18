How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship 2021

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers let the Saints beat themselves on Jan. 17 to ensure they would advance to the NFC Championship. They will travel to Lambeau Field this Sunday to face the Green Bay Packers this Sunday.

The forecast in Wisconsin, for those of you worried about the Florida team? Something like 30 degrees and snowing. Perfect for the home time. But make it through, and Bucs won't just be heading back south for Super Bowl LV — htey'll be heading back to their home field.

Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium was already announced as the home of this year’s Super Bowl , and now the Buccaneers are on track to play for the Vince Lombardi trophy on home turf. They stormed ahead of the Saints on 30-20 over the weekend.

The Green Bay Packers will be looking to break back into the Super Bowl. They dominated the L.A. Rams over the weekend, winning 32-18. However, they’ve been to this point in the AFC before. They were beaten back by the 49ers in last year’s conference matchup, losing 37-20. Hopefully, for Packers fans, this year will be different.

The NFC Championship brings Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Tampa’s Tom Brady against each other once more. With these two football titans starting, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers promises to be a match you cannot miss.

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers anywhere in the world

The NFC Championship is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, Jan. 24. It'll be broadcast on Fox.

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers in the United States

Fox has the NFC Championship match this year. Obviously you can catch it on your local Fox affiliate if you're still paying for cable TV of have an antenna. But you're also spoiled for choice if you want to stream the game online.

Who's playing in the AFC Championship 2021 game?

The Buffalo Bills travel to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City to play the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.

The AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs starts at 6:40pm EST on Sunday, January 24, 2021.