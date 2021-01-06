Lamar Jackson hopes to lead the Baltimore Ravens past the Tennessee Titans when they meet in the first round of the NFL playoffs Sunday, Jan. 10.

It's one of the more intriguing matchups in a weekend full of football, so fans will no doubt want to find out how to watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans in an NFL Wild Card game. It's a good thing we've got you covered.

This game will air on ESPN and ABC Sunday, Jan. 10 at 1 p.m. Eastern time from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

It'll be the first time these two teams have met since the Titans pulled off an overtime win over the Ravens in late November. If that tight contest was any indication, Sunday's playoff contest should be an exciting spectacle.

Are you unsure how to access ESPN or ABC? Don't worry, because we have all of the details.

How to watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans playoff game in the U.S.

ESPN is pulling out all the stops for the Ravens and Titans, calling it its first "NFL Wild Card MegaCast."

What that means is the traditional telecast of the game will be found on ESPN and ABC, both of which are owned by Disney, and other content will be found elsewhere, such as ESPN+ and Freeform.

But if you're going without cable or satellite and want to make sure you can watch this game, you may want to check out FuboTV. The streaming service includes ESPN and local channels, and it has plenty of other sports offerings, as well. So while your immediate concern might be catching the Ravens and Titans, you might be interested in something on NFL Network or FS1 later on.

FuboTV's basic package runs $60 per month but it offers a free trial if you just want to give a try for now. Moreover, it permits two simultaneous streams and 30 hours of cloud-based DVR.

And don't worry about not being able to use FuboTV on your devices. It works with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast and others. And if you're willing to splurge for add-ons, you can get more sports channels and premium offerings like Showtime and Starz.

Make sure to check out our guide to FuboTV to get more information.

How to watch the Ravens vs. Titans on ESPN Plus

This is a big weekend for the Ravens and Titans, and also a big weekend for ESPN+. This game marks the first time that ESPN+ is streaming an NFL matchup — and it's a playoff game, at that.

In addition to the game itself, ESPN+ also will carry the Between the Lines stream, which will feature real-time analysis, in-game analytics, and odds discussion in an. innovative format.

You'll also see favorites like Laura Rutledge, Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears make appearances, along with Doug Kezirian, Joe Fortenbaugh and Tyler Fulghum.

ESPN+ is the streaming service from the eponymous sports network. It's available on every major streaming platform as part of the ESPN app, as well as on phones and tablets, and on the web.

You can check out all of the ESPN+ Wild Card Weekend coverage here.

ESPN+ costs $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year. If you're super serious about your content, though, definitely check out the epic bundle that gets you ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for just $12.99 a month.

Ravens vs. Titans Wild Card round preview

By the skin of their teeth, the Titans (11-5) won the AFC South division title Sunday with a late field goal that bounced off one of the goal posts before sailing through, cementing the win over the Houston Texans.

Running back Derrick Henry is the standout on the Titans roster. He eclipsed 2,000 yards rushing for the first time in his career, along with a career-best 17 rushing touchdowns. He also torched the Ravens defense for a 29-yard overtime touchdown run in Week 11.

But the Ravens (11-5) have largely taken care of business since that defeat, going 5-1 in their last six games and earning a spot in the playoffs. Third-year quarterback Lamar Jackson took a step back from his 2019 MVP campaign, but he still managed a solid season, throwing for more than 2,700 yards and rushing for another 1,000.

Jackson is still seeking his first playoff win. He led the Ravens to a 14-2 record last year, but the team was bounced by the Titans during last year's divisional round of the playoffs.

The full NFL wild-card weekend schedule

Here's the full look at who's playing on NFL wild-card weekend. (All times are Eastern.)

Saturday, Jan. 9

No. 7 Indianapolis Colts at No. 2 Buffalo Bills, 1:05 p.m., CBS

No. 6 L.A. Rams at No. 3 Seattle Seahawks, 4:40 p.m., Fox

No. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 4 Washington, 8:15 p.m., NBC

Sunday, Jan. 10