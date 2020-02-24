How to stream NCAA college basketball games on ESPN+

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

College football is winding down and that means it's about time for college basektball to take over. (Not like there isn't room on a streaming service for both, of course.) And, in fact, there's already a ton of college basketball underway. Only problem is there's too much college basketball for traditional television.

But that's where ESPN+ comes in.

Here is what you need to know to watch NCAA men's college basketball games streaming on ESPN+ .

This week's ESPN+ NCAA men's college basketball games

Here are all of the college basketball games you can wtach on ESPN+ over the next week or so. Yes, it's that many. And all times are Eastern.

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

Akron at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ohio, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Kent State, 7 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Central Michigan, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan at Ball State, 7 p.m.

Drake at Loyola, 8 p.m.

Kansas State at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Missouri State at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

Chattanooga at VMI, 7 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Furman at UNC Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Marist at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Mercer at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Richmond at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Samford at Western Carolina, 7 p.m.

Siena at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

VCU at UMass, 7 p.m.

Northwestern State at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas State at Louisiana, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Northern Iowa, 8 p.m.

Indiana State at Southern Illinois, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at Omaha, 8 p.m.

UIW at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston State at Abilene Christian, 8:30 p.m.

Utah Valley at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

Winthrop at USC Upstate, 6 p.m.

Iona at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Kennesaw State, 7 p.m.

Longwood at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

NJIT at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Radford at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Saint Peter's at Niagara, 7 p.m.

UNC Asheville at High Point, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.

UL Monroe at Little Rock, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Murray State, 8 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Southeast Missouri State, 8:15 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Belmont, 8:15 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Tennessee State, 8:30 p.m.

Morehead State at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at UT Martin, 8:30 p.m.

South Dakota State at North Dakota State, 9 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at CSU Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

Dartmouth at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Yale, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Brown, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020

Fordham at Saint Joseph's, 1 p.m.

High Point at Winthrop, 1 p.m.

Louisiana at Little Rock, 1 p.m.

North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 1 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Georgia State, 2 p.m.

Saint Peter's at Canisius, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.

Bowling Green at Miami (OH), 3:30 p.m.

Kent State at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Radford, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville at Stetson, 4 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Western Michigan, 4 p.m.

The Citadel at Furman, 4 p.m.

Western Carolina at East Tennessee State, 4 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Abilene Christian, 4:30 p.m.

NJIT at Kennesaw State, 4:30 p.m.

UIW at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 4:30 p.m.

UNC Greensboro at Chattanooga, 4:30 p.m.

USC Upstate at Hampton, 4:30 p.m.

Wofford at Mercer, 4:30 p.m.

Liberty at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State at UT Martin, 5 p.m.

Harvard at Cornell, 6 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Brown, 6 p.m.

UMass at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Dartmouth at Columbia, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Morehead State at Eastern Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Yale, 7 p.m.

Troy at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Murray State, 8 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville State, 8 p.m.

Belmont at Tennessee State, 8:30 p.m.

New Mexico State at CSU Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

ESPN+

The cost: $5 a month

$5 a month Watch ESPN+ on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, browsers and more NCAA Men's College Basketball on ESPN+ ESPN+ will stream hundreds of exclusive men's college basketball games in 2019, with new games almost every day.

ESPN+ men's college basketball games this season will include teams from the following conferences:

American Athletic Conference

America East

Atlantic 10

Atlantic Sun

Big 12

Big South

Conference USA

Horizon

Ivy League

MAAC

MAC

Missouri Valley

Ohio Valley

Southern

Southland

Sun Belt

WAC

You may see teams from other conferences, either as the visiting team playing against a team from a featured conference or as broadcast rights shift throughout the season.

NCAA's Andy Katz previews the best teams in Men's College Basketball

ESPN+ is a great way to catch tons of major college sports, including NCAA men's and women's basketball, college football , baseball, softball, soccer, ice hockey, field hockey and so much more. The service also action from UFC, Top Rank boxing, pro team sports including MLB and NHL. ESPN+ is also the exclusive home of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup along with more great soccer from MLS, Italian Serie A, the FA Cup, and the English Championship League.

The ESPN app is the best way to watch all the sports available from ESPN+. The ESPN app can be installed on the most popular devices, including iPhones and iPads and Android devices . You can also get the ESPN app on major streaming platforms and game consoles such as Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You can also stream ESPN+ on your TV by controlling it with your phone using support for either Chromecast or AirPlay .

ESPN+ costs $5 a month, which will include hundreds of NCAA Men's college basketball games. ESPN+ used to offer a free trial , but they no longer do. The service will be college hoops almost every single day of the season, so ESPN+ is a layup decision for basketball fans everywhere.

