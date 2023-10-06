Wigan vs Hull KR live stream: how to watch Super League semi-final

As reward for edging the neck-and-neck race for the 2023 League Leaders' Shield, Wigan Warriors have home advantage for this Super League semi-final clash with Hull Kingston Rovers. They've already faced off four times this season, with each side winning two games apiece, so the Wigan vs Hull KR live stream promises to serve up another thriller befitting of this remarkable season.

Wigan vs Hull KR is airing for FREE in the UK on the Channel 4 streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch Wigan vs Hull KR live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Hull KR's breezy, free-flowing victory over Leigh in last weekend's eliminator means the moment for centre Shaun Kenny-Dowall to hang up his boots hasn't quite arrived yet. The result was a significant one not just because it puts Rovers in contention for the Super League Trophy, but because of the galvanising effect it could have on this group.

Willie Peters' men were defeated by the same opponents in the Challenge Cup final earlier this season – en route to which they beat Wigan – and they could easily have allowed that to get in their heads. Instead, the dream of a maiden Grand Final appearance and the club's first piece of serious silverware since 1985 is back on.

But to turn it into a reality, they're going to have to find a way past the top side in the Super League. Wigan had to win nine games on the bounce to stand a chance of lifting the hubcap and they did exactly that, coming out on top of a three-way tie with Catalans and St Helens on points difference. The concern now for Matt Peet is maintaining those standards after a couple of weeks off.

If you're a keen rugby league fan, you'll want to know how to watch Wigan vs Hull KR, and we've got all the information on the Super League semi-final below.

How to watch Wigan vs Hull KR in the UK

Rugby league fans wanting to watch Wigan vs Hull KR in the UK are in for a treat, as the Super League semi-final is being shown for free on Channel 4 and the free-to-air broadcaster's streaming site. Kick-off is scheduled for 12.45 pm BST on Saturday, and live coverage starts at 12.30 pm. Channel 4 is free to watch for licence fee payers. If you're trying to access the streaming platform while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

Wigan vs Hull KR is also being shown on Sky Sports Arena, which shows a boatload more sports action besides, and is available via a Sky TV subscription, which will set you back £18 a month. Alternatively, you can get multiple Sky TV channels for £25.

The NOW streaming service is a more flexible way to get Sky Sports, and will set you back either £11.99 for a day membership or £33.99 for a monthly membership.

How to watch Wigan vs Hull KR in the US

Fox Soccer Plus will be showing Wigan vs Hull KR in the US.

If your cable subscription includes Fox Soccer Plus then you're sorted, but if not you can access the channel through live TV streaming services such as Fubo (via the International Sports Plus addon) and YouTube TV (via the Sports Plus addon).

Kick-off is set for 7.45 am ET / 4.45 am PT early on Saturday morning.

Travelling away from the US right now? You might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch Wigan vs Hull KR in Australia

In Australia, Kayo Sports is showing the Wigan vs Hull KR Super League semi-final. The platform provides streaming access to Fox Sports, ESPN and loads of live sports coverage that would otherwise require a pricey cable setup.

Kayo Sports costs $25 per month for its cheapest channel, though paying $5 more for Basic or $10 extra for Premium will provide you with additional concurrent streams and higher-quality video.

Kick-off is set for 9.45 pm AEST on Saturday night.

If you're not in Australia right now, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch Wigan vs Hull KR from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Wigan vs Hull KR on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What time does Wigan vs Hull KR kick off?

Wigan vs Hull KR kicks off at 7.45 am ET / 4.45 am PT / 12.45 pm BST / 10.45 pm AEDT on Saturday 7th October.