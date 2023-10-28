Today's Rugby World Cup final is a must-watch – even if you dislike British sports

Of course it’s New Zealand vs South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final. The All Blacks and the Springboks are the most successful teams in history with three wins each and it was written in the stars that they would meet in today's showpiece.

Even if you don't like sports – much less rugby – tonight's big game is a must-see.

Get this: South Africa have never conceded a try in a World Cup final. The All Blacks, meanwhile, haven’t finished a Rugby World Cup fixture without scoring a try since the last century.

Statistics aside, this game that could be unforgettable for – depending on your perspective - all the wrong reasons.

New Zealand vs South Africa could turn a bit "old school" before the Webb Ellis Cup is handed over and if that’s how you prefer your rugby, you could be in for a treat.

The teams have met six times since the last final in 2019, winning three each, but New Zealand’s record 35-7 loss to their final opponents in the "friendly" two months ago will have got under the skin of a team that struggles with discipline.

The Kiwis saw one red and two yellow cards in that game. Against Ireland in the quarter-final they had two men sin-binned. There’s anger and barely controlled aggression in the air.

And if ever there was a national side not averse to getting their retaliation in first it is South Africa and, with zero love lost on either side, expect naughtiness and maybe even fisticuffs to give English referee Wayne Barnes a very long afternoon.

So grab you popcorn and settle down to your TV for an enthralling Rugby World Cup final.

Watch out for...

Commentators being too keen to reference Springbok Cheslin Kolbe’s small stature (just under 5ft 8 inches) and his speed over 100m (10.7 seconds). Expect whoever's got the mic to mention both in the same sentence the first time he gets his hands on the ball.

What time is the Rugby World Cup final kick-off? New Zealand meet South Africa at 8pm UK / 3pm ET on Saturday, October 28 at the Stade de France in Paris, France.

Rugby World Cup final starting lineups

New Zealand XV: 15. Beauden Barrett, 14. Will Jordan, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. Jordie Barrett, 11. Mark Tele’a, 10. Richie Mo’unga, 9. Aaron Smith; 1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 4. Brodie Retallick, 5. Scott Barrett, 6. Shannon Frizell, 7. Sam Cane (captain), 8. Ardie Savea

South Africa XV: 15. Damian Willemse, 14. Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13. Jesse Kriel, 12. Damian de Allende, 11. Cheslin Kolbe, 10. Handre Pollard, 9. Faf de Klerk; 1. Steven Kitshoff, 2. Bongi Mbonambi, 3. Frans Malherbe, 4. Eben Etzebeth, 5. Franco Mostert, 6. Siya Kolisi (captain), 7. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8. Duane Vermeulen.

Watch the Rugby World Cup final FREE online

What TV channel is it on? In the UK, it's on ITV1. In Australia, it's Channel 9. The big game is on both RTÉ 2 and Virgin Media One in Ireland. It's NBC in the USA, TSN in Canada, TF1 in France, SABC in South Africa, Sky Italia in Italy, Viaplay in the Nordics, ESPN in the Caribbean and Ziggo Sport in the Netherlands.

Can I stream it for free? Yes. You can live stream the Rugby World Cup final for free on ITVX (UK), 9Now (Australia), and RTE Player/Virgin Media Player in Ireland. The big game is also free on SABC in South Africa.

How to watch the Rugby World Cup everywhere else

How to use a VPN to watch any stream