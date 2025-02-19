How to watch Bangladesh vs India: live stream ICC Champions Trophy 2025 online or on TV

India get their ICC Champions Trophy tilt started in Dubai on Thursday against the tenacious Tigers of Bangladesh. You can watch Bangladesh vs India live streams on Willow and Sling TV in the US, Star Sports in India and for free in Pakistan, with this group match taking place on February 20 from 4am ET / 1am PT.

India finally ended their decade-long wait for an ICC title last year when they smashed all comers to win the men's T20 World Cup. Such has their recent dominance in the 50-over format been, however, they'll be desperate to avenge their 2023 WC final defeat by taking home the Champions Trophy.

Rohit Sharma leads a mix of youth and experience. For every Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja there's a Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar. The only star name missing from the squad is the awesome seamer Jasprit Bumrah — though the likes of Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh should prove more than capable backups.

Bangladesh are the rank outsiders at this year's tournament. They've been beaten by Afghanistan and the West Indies in their two most recent ODI series and it feels like a long time since their famous series victory over India in 2022. They'll need the likes of captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mushfiqur Rahim to step up if they have any chance of surprising India on Thursday.

Can they pull off an early shock in Dubai? Below is all the information you need to live stream Bangladesh vs India and watch cricket online or on TV.

How to watch Bangladesh vs India online for FREE

Along with every other match of the 2025 Champions Trophy, Bangladesh vs India will stream for FREE in Pakistan on Ten Sports and PTV Sports.

Ten Sports (via Tamasha) and PTV are both free to watch online in Pakistan.

How to watch Bangladesh vs India in the US

To watch Bangladesh vs India stateside, you'll need access to Willow TV (and an alarm clock — this and all matches start at 4am ET / 1am PT). It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet in a choice of languages. And there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, you'll find Willow TV deals from only $10 per month or from $50 for six months of live cricket.

How to watch Bangladesh vs India in India

You can watch Bangladesh vs India on the Star Sports Network in India, where it will be shown in a choice of different languages.

To live stream this and every match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 online, the destination is Disney+ Hotstar. Prices start from ₹299 for three months or a great value ₹899 for a whole year. You can pay more to upgrade to the platform's Premium plan to watch on more devices and get 4K, or pay as little as ₹199 if you only intend to watch on mobile.

How to watch Bangladesh vs India in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show live coverage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament in the UK, including Bangladesh vs India from 9am UK on Thursday.

Sky TV base packages start from £15 per month. You can then add the full Sky Sports suite for an additional £22. Or, for new customers, pay from £35 a month for a package that includes Sky Sports.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, flexible Now Sports Memberships are also available for £14.99 a day or from as little as £26 a month.

How to watch Bangladesh vs India in Australia

The 2025 Champions Trophy has found a home on Amazon in Australia. All matches are scheduled to start at 8pm AEDT on the service, including Bangladesh vs India.

If you already have an Amazon Prime account, you'll be able to watch matches on Prime Video as part of that subscription. If not, it will cost you $9.99 a month or a great value $79.99 for a full year. And that's after you've taken advantage of a 30-day free trial of Prime.

When does Bangladesh vs India begin?

This ICC Champions Trophy match between Bangladesh vs India takes place on Thursday, February 20.

It's scheduled to start at 2pm local time in Pakistan, which is 4am ET / 1am PT / 9am UK / 2.30 pm IST / 8pm AEDT / 10pm NZDT.

All you need to know about Bangladesh vs India

What is the Bangladesh vs India venue? Having become a home for the Pakistan national team after the country was deemed a no-go zone in 2009, the 25,000-capacity Dubai International Stadium has been a regular cricket venue since — it even hosted the Men's T20 World Cup Final in 2021. Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim holds the record for the highest ODI innings at the stadium, smashing 144 off 150 balls against Sri Lanka in 2018.

What is the head-to-head record between Bangladesh vs India? Head-to-head in ODIs only Played: 41

BAN won: 8

IND won: 32

No result: 1

What are the Bangladesh vs India Champions Trophy squads? Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy

Group A fixtures

Wednesday, February 19

Pakistan v New Zealand — Karachi

Thursday, February 20

Bangladesh v India — Dubai

Sunday, February 23

Pakistan v India — Dubai

Monday, February 24

Bangladesh v New Zealand — Rawalpindi

Thursday, February 27

Pakistan v Bangladesh — Rawalpindi

Sunday, March 2

New Zealand v India — Dubai

