A trip to Super Bowl LVI is on the line as it will be Bengals vs Chiefs in the AFC Championship game this Sunday, Jan. 30. After the insanity that was the four games of the Divisional Round games, football fans everywhere are going to want to make sure they know how to watch the pair of games of Championship weekend.

The 2022 NFL Playoffs are down to the final four teams — the Cincinnati Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers. The Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship game, featuring Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase for the Bengals and Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce for the Chiefs, will open the day’s action at 3 p.m. ET, with the 49ers vs Rams NFC Championship game set to kickoff a few hours later at 6:30 p.m. ET.

What network is carrying the game? Is it possible to stream? Read on to find out everything you need to know about watching the Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship game.

How to watch Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship game in the U.S.

When it’s time for kickoff of the Bengals vs Chiefs at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 30, the first place you’ll be able to find the AFC Championship game is on your local CBS station. CBS has been home of the AFC Championship game for years and it will carry this year’s game on all CBS stations across the country. That makes it easy for anyone who has a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscription, as all services carry CBS. Viewers who only have a TV antenna can also easily tune into the game, as all local CBS stations will share the broadcast signal to their markets.

Another way to get access to your local CBS broadcast is to be signed up for a live TV streaming service that carries CBS. Some examples include FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

If for whatever reason you’re not able to be in front of your TV, subscribers to either a traditional pay-TV or live TV streaming service that carries CBS can use their login information to watch the AFC Championship game on CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports app via their computer or mobile device.

For those who have cut the cord entirely and are relying on streaming, they are also able to watch the Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship game, they just need a subscription to Paramount Plus. NFL games on Paramount Plus are available to all Paramount Plus subscribers (both the $4.99 and $9.99 per month plans), offering live streams of viewers’ local CBS stations.

Should you be unable to watch the AFC Championship game at all while it is live, NFL Game Pass provides an on-demand option. Now that we have arrived at the conference championships, a subscription to NFL Game Pass is currently being offered for $17.99 that will allow you to watch the conference championship games either live or on-demand.

How to watch Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship game in the U.K.

NFL fans in the U.K. can tune in to all of the NFL Playoff action through Sky TV , which will carry the Bengals vs Chiefs game on its Sky Sports Main Event channel starting at 7 p.m. local time on Sunday, Jan. 30. The game will also air on the Sky Sports NFL channel at the same time.

If you don’t have a pay TV package that includes Sky Sports channels, you can buy a Sky Sports Pass with NOW TV to watch games live stream online. To watch Bengals vs Chiefs online in the U.K., you can get either a Sky Sports 1-Day Pass for £10 for a day or a Sky Sports monthly pass that includes a NOW TV Boost from £34 a month.

The Sky Sports Pass is available without a contract. Sky Sports Pass with NOW TV is available on Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, PlayStation, Xbox, EE TV, YouView, Smart TVs from Samsung and LG, iOS, Android and web browsers.

How to watch Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship game anywhere in the world

Not anywhere where the NFL Playoffs are easily available? Don’t fret, there is a solution — a virtual private network (VPN). A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN , which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on.

From laptops to smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it's in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship preview

(Image credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

In week 17, the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs 34-31 in Cincinnati. The game allowed the Bengals to clinch the AFC North and brought an end to the Chief’s at-the-time eight game winning streak. Just a few weeks later these two teams will face off once again, but this time in Kansas City and with the pressure of a Super Bowl trip on the line, something the Chiefs are used to while Cincinnati is not.

Even so, this Cincinnati Bengals team has been defying expectations all year. Second-year quarterback Joe Burrow returned from an ACL injury in his rookie season and proved to be among the league’s best young quarterbacks, especially with the arrival of former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase as a new star wide receiver. The Bengals had the seventh best passing offense in the league in the regular season.

While the stats haven’t been the same in the postseason, Burrow and the Bengals continue to prove they belong after beating the Las Vegas Raiders for their first playoff victory in 31 years and then upsetting the Tennessee Titans on the road (the franchise’s first road playoff win) to set up this matchup with the Chiefs.

For the Chiefs, their offense has been flying this postseason. After a bit of a sluggish start against the Pittsburgh Steelers, they eventually got things rolling to win 42-21 in the Wild Card round. They then followed that up with one of the greatest playoff games of all time in a 42-36 win in overtime against the Buffalo Bills, including Patrick Mahomes setting up the game-tying field goal when the drive started with only 13 seconds left. Mahomes and the Chiefs’ weapons of Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill look as dangerous as ever, something the rest of the playoff field should be afraid of.

The deciding factor of the AFC Championship game may very well be which defense can stop the other team’s high-powered offense. The Bengals played very well against the Titans and the Raiders, keeping them both under 20 points. The Chiefs defense, meanwhile, struggled to contain Josh Allen and the Bills in what turned into a shootout. They had played well in the latter half of the season, save for the game against the Bengals; can they make the necessary adjustments for this matchup?

Heading into the weekend, the Chiefs are seven point favorites over the Bengals.