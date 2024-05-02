How to watch Clarkson's Farm season 3: return to Diddly Squat Farm

The immensely popular farming reality show Clarkson's Farm returns for season 3, with TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson coming back to learn even more about running a farm.

Clarkson's Farm follows the trials and tribulations of Jeremy Clarkson as he attempts to set up and run a farm in Oxfordshire, called Diddly Squat Farm.

We've already followed as Clarkson has created the farm, staffed it with workers and populated it with animals, but with season three trials are in store. The season is set to show the challenges that inflation in the UK brings to farming, as well as increasingly hot weather affecting crops, so Clarkson needs to set out to find new ways of making money.

So here's how to watch Clarkson's Farm season 3, ready for when its first episodes land on Friday, May 3.

How to watch Clarkson's Farm season 3

To watch Clarkson's Farm season 3, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber, because the new series of the show joins its two predecessors as being exclusive for Prime Video.

Prime Video is one of the 'perks' of an Amazon Prime subscription, so you need to pay for Amazon's all-in-one package to access it. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139 / £95 per year.

By default, Prime Video has adverts interspersed through its videos. However you can remove ads from Prime Video which costs an extra $3.99 / £2.99 per month.

How to watch Clarkson's Farm season 3 for free

If you've never signed up for Amazon Prime before, you can get a free 30-day trial to let you access all the Prime perks (including Prime Video) without paying. This won't work if your email account has already had a free trial, or was previously signed up for Prime.

Using this method, new subscribers can test out Clarkson's Farm for free, though if that's you, we'd recommend you start at the first season instead of jumping in at season 3!

Clarkson's Farm season 3 episode release information

The release of Clarkson's Farm season 3 is staggered by a week, so you can't watch all the episodes at once.

Episodes one through to four will be available to watch on Friday, May 3, but you'll have to wait until Friday, May 10 to binge the whole thing, because episodes five through to eight come out on that day.

Clarkson's Farm season 3 farm produce & gifts

If you're a bit fan of Clarkson's Farm, you'll be glad to know that you can get a little taste of the show (literally).

The Diddly Squat Farm actually has an online farm shop on Amazon, where you can buy loads of produce: there's jam, coffee, chutney, honey, and more. I'm very interested in trying the 'Bee Juice whisky' they sell!

There are also several of Clarkson's books, written about his time at Diddly Squat, which would make perfect gifts.

How to watch Clarkson's Farm season 3 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Clarkson's Farm, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies, sports or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

