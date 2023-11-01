How to watch Shetland season 8 online: stream the BBC hit

Here's how to watch Shetland season 8 online from anywhere. Shetland has been one of the BBC's biggest hits, with Douglas Henshall starring as DI Jimmy Perez. But Henshall left the show in Shetland season 7 and there's a new cop on the island — DI Ruth Calder, played by Ashley Jensen.

Calder teams up with series regular Detective Inspector "Tosh" McIntosh (Alison O’Donnell).

Setting up the series, Ashley says: "Ruth Calder is called to a London crime scene for a murder which could be connected to gangland crime. The case inadvertently takes Ruth back to the Shetland Isles because the eye witness, Ellen Quinn [Maisie Norma Seaton] is suspected of going on the run there, back to where she’s from. Calder feels an affinity with Ellen – after all she’s a girl who ran away from her life in Shetland and started a new one in the big city.

"Ruth is used to getting things right and this is a complex case which is layered and doesn’t quite go the way she expects it to. There are so many different paths that she ends up going down."

The cast also includes Downton Abbey star Phyllis Logan as Grace Bain, plus regular Steven Robertson is back as DC Sandy Wilson.

It promises to be a brilliant and exciting series. Here's how to watch the six-part series online...

How to watch Shetland season 8 in the UK

Shetland season 8 begins on BBC One on Wednesday 1 November at 9pm. It will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Please note it's not coming out as a whole box set, with episodes dropping weekly. You can stream for free (with a valid TV licence).

How to watch Shetland season 8 from anywhere

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Shetland season 8 you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like the X or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Good news Shetland season 8 is coming to the US. The bad news is that it doesn't arrive on BritBox until Wednesday, 29 November.