One of the most exciting musical events of the year is back: Eurovision 2023 is bringing together artists and music fans to celebrate some great tunes from around the world.

How to stream UK: BBC / iPlayer (opens in new tab) (free)

US: Peacock (opens in new tab)

AU: SBS (opens in new tab) (free)

VPN: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

The Eurovision Song Contest's final is on Saturday, May 13, though the first and second semi-finals on Tuesday, May 9 and Thursday, May 11 are just as worth watching.

While Eurovision is hosted in the UK this year, the vast majority of people can't make their way to Liverpool, but luckily the contest is easy to watch online.

If you want to stream Eurovision online, whether it's so you can host a big-themed party or just on the side while you do something else, this guide will help you do so.

How to watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 online in the UK

If you live in the UK, you've got a few different options on how to stream Eurovision, with BBC holding the broadcast rights. Each show begins at 8 pm, but the UK will only be performing in the Final.

The Semi-finals and Final will all be shown on BBC One, and if you'd rather listen BBC Radio 2 will be your station of choice. If you would rather stream using the internet than watch on TV, you can use BBC's iPlayer to watch live channels.

For the Eurovision Final, the BBC will also be streaming coverage straight to iPlayer— the difference between this and using iPlayer to watch BBC One is that your latency will be better, so you'll be more up-to-date and the stream won't freeze as much.

How to watch Eurovision elsewhere

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Eurovision, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your major events like Eurovision or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab), so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

How to watch Eurovision in Australia

In Australia, SBS has the broadcast rights for Eurovision, so you can use the SBS channel to watch the coverage...

... if you're willing to wake up in time, with each event starting at 5 am ACT! Australia is scheduled to take part in Semi-final 2, which will be on Friday, May 12, and if it's successful it'll also make its way over to the finals two days later.

How to watch Eurovision in the US

In the US, NBC has broadcast rights for Eurovision, and it's streaming the event on its platform Peacock.

That's right, you'll have to pay for Eurovision, unlike people who live in Europe, with the service starting at $4.99 per month for its cheapest tier.

Each event will begin at 3 pm ET/midday PT.

All you need to know about Eurovision

When will each team perform? Most of the performances will take place in the two semi-final rounds, with the 'Big Five' countries and last year's winners, Ukraine, only performing in the final. Here's when:

Semi Final 1 (May 9)

Azerbaijan

Croatia

Czech Republic

Finland

Ireland

Israel

Latvia

Malta

Moldova

Netherlands

Norway

Portugal

Serbia

Sweden

Switzerland

Semi Final 2 (May 11)

Albania

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Cyprus

Denmark

Estonia

Georgia

Greece

Iceland

Lithuania

Poland

Romania

San Marino

Slovenia

Final (May 13)

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Ukraine

United Kingdom

+10 best from Semi Final 1

+10 best from Semi Final 2

Who's representing each Eurovision nation? That's the most important question! Here is the artist and song for each nation.

Albania — Albina and Familja Kelmendi — Duje

Armenia — Brunette — Future Lover

Australia — Voyager — Promise

Austria — Teya and Salena — Who the Hell is Edgar?

Azerbaijan — TuralTuranX — Tell Me More

Belgium — Gustaph — Because of You

Croatia — Let 3 — Mama ŠČ!

Cyprus — Andrew Lambrou — Break a Broken Heart

Czech Republic — Vesna — My Sister's Crown

Denmark — Reiley — Breaking My Heart

Estonia — Alika — Bridges

Finland — Käärijä — Cha Cha Cha

France — La Zarra — Évidemment

Georgia — Iru — Echo

Germany — Lord of the Lost — Blood & Glitter

Greece — Victor Vernicos — What They Say

Iceland — Diljá — Power

Italy — Marco Mengoni — Due vite

Ireland — Wild Youth — We Are One

Israel — Noa Kirel — Unicorn

Latvia — Sudden Lights — Aijā

Lithuania — Monika Linkytė — Stay

Malta — The Busker — Dance (Our Own Party)

Moldova — Pasha Parfeni — Soarele și luna

Netherlands — Mia Nicolai and Dion Cooper — Burning Daylight

Norway — Alessandra — Queen of Kings

Poland — Blanka — Solo

Portugal — Mimicat — Ai coração

Romania — Theodor Andre — D.G.T. (Off and On)

San Marino — Piqued Jacks — Like an Animal

Serbia — Luke Black —Samo mi se spava

Slovenia — Joker Out — Carpe Diem

Spain — Blanca Paloma — Eaea

Sweden — Loreen — Tattoo

Switzerland — Remo Forrer — Watergun

Ukraine — Tvorchi — Heart of Steel

United Kingdom — Mae Muller — I Wrote a Song