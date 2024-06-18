How to watch the Scotland vs Switzerland Euro 2024 match online live stream or on TV for free

The next Group A match of the 2024 UEFA Euros puts together two S-named teams: Scotland vs Switzerland is both team's second match of the tournament and kick-off is on Wednesday, June 19.

A win in the Scotland vs Switzerland match could make the winner a shoo-in for one of the top spots of Group A; hosts Germany are on track to take the top spot but with Hungary being the other member of the group, the group is wide open.

Football fans in the UK or New Zealand can watch all the Euros, including Romania vs Ukraine, for FREE on BBC iPlayer in the former and TVNZ in the latter. Don't worry if you're abroad when the games are taking place, though, because you can watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Scotland lost its first match, which was against Germany in the first game of the tournament. The 5-1 thrashing may have dented the team's confidence somewhat but it'll have to claw it back for a chance to beat Switzerland.

Switzerland won its first match of the tournament, which was against Hungary, in another high-scoring match which saw it clock 3 goals to Hungary's one. At the moment it's on track to proceed to the knockout stage alongside Germany, but that depends on this Scotland match and its showdown against Germany later in the week.

How to watch Scotland vs Switzerland online and on TV in the UK

If you want to watch Scotland vs Switzerland on TV, you can do so by tuning into BBC One from 7:30 pm (kick-off is half an hour later). BBC has half of the Euro matches, and ITV the other half.

You don't need to use broadcast TV to watch the Scotland vs Switzerland match though because iPlayer will also be an option. The BBC's streaming service lets you watch all of the broadcaster's channels live over the internet, which will be another way to watch the match,

BBC One and BBC iPlayer are, as ever, free to stream if you pay your license fee.

How to watch Scotland vs Switzerland online and on TV in the US

Fox has the rights to broadcast all of the Euro 2024 matches in the US, and Scotland vs Switzerland is playing on its main channel, called Fox. Coverage begins when kick-off does at 3 pm ET/midday PT.

Almost all live TV streaming services let you stream from Fox over the internet but if you want a package that also includes FS1 and FS2, for all the Euros matches, there are three options. They are Sling TV on its Blue plan, DirecTV on its Entertainment plan and Fubo on its Pro plan.

How to watch Scotland vs Switzerland in Australia

The Scotland vs Switzerland match will be available to stream if you're an Optus Sport subscriber, as this is where all the Euro matches are airing in Australia. It starts at 11 pm AEST.

You can access Optus Sport for $24.99 per month or $199 for an entire year's subscription. However if you're an Optus customer you can get a discounted monthly price at $6.99 each month.

How to watch Scotland vs Switzerland in New Zealand

It's free to watch the 2024 Euros matches, including Scotland vs Switzerland, for people who are in New Zealand.

This is via TVNZ, and you can find TVNZ's football coverage here, with kick-off for Scotland vs Switzerland being at 1 am NZT in the early hours of Thursday morning.

How to watch Scotland vs Switzerland online everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Scotland vs Switzerland match and the rest of the Euros, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows, events or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!