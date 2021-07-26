'Love Island' UK: fans are not happy about the latest dumping!

Love Island UK 2021 disappointed quite a few fans when the results of the latest vote were revealed last night!

After we saw Hugo Hammond, Toby Aromolaran, and Chloe Burrows trying to iron out the issues over Hugo's outburst at the last recoupling, and the sports day challenge, the islanders were summoned to the fire pit once again towards the end of last night's episode.

There, they found out all about the latest public vote. Tyler Cruickshank and Kaz Kamwi and Toby and Abigail Rawlings were automatically safe from the vote as the latest entrants in the villa, and they were joined by Millie Court and Liam Reardon, Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole, and Hugo and Chloe.

That just left Teddy Soares and Faye Winter and Aaron Francis and Lucinda Strafford in the bottom two, with both couples at risk of being dumped from the island. It eventually fell to Kaz to reveal that Aaron and Lucinda's luck had run out and they'd be the latest islanders to leave the villa.

It was a very emotional departure if the other islanders' reactions are anything to go by! In the Beach Hut, Millie called Lucinda her "no 1 gal" and said she was sad she wouldn't get to continue her Love Island journey with her, and both Kaz and Hugo explained how gutted they were to be seeing Aaron heading home, too.

It wasn't just the other islanders who were emotional about Aaron and Lucinda's departure, though! Plenty of fans took to Twitter to express just how frustrated they were with the results.

Some were disappointed to see Aaron leaving, and even more viewers said they would have preferred to be seeing Chloe and Hugo heading home, as they're once again in a friendship couple.

At the very least, things seem optimistic for Aaron and Lucinda on the outside. She said "I definitely want to continue things with Aaron", even after how upset she was over Brad, and Aaron added "I’d like to start with a first date, that would be nice. I’ve planned a little something, a surprise for her. And then we’ll just move from there."

Whether you were happy or disappointed with last night's dumping, there's still plenty to look forward to, as Casa Amor is finally here, along with 12 brand new islanders who are destined to cause some chaos from tonight!

