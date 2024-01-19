These Oscar contenders are available to stream ahead of Oscar nominations on Tuesday

The awards season is preparing to enter its final stretch, with Oscar nominations set to be announced on Tuesday, January 23, ahead of the official 2024 Oscars ceremony on March 10. If you're looking to catch up with any of the major Oscar contenders ahead of this (perhaps to brag to your friends you've already seen them), many of them are currently available to stream right now.

With only a few days left before the nominations, there are plenty of Oscar hopefuls that are available to watch right now on various streaming services, including Netflix, Prime Video, Peacock and more .

You can find all of the Oscar contenders available for streaming below, but if you want some help deciding which ones you should give a watch before January 23, here are my picks:

Air (Prime Video)

Matthew Maher, Matt Damon and Jason Bateman in AIR (Image credit: Courtesy of Amazon Studios)

Many people may have forgotten about this April release, but Air is not out of the game just yet. The movie inspired by the true story of Nike's bold, nearly desperate attempt to sign promising NBA rookie Michael Jordan (heard of him?) to an unprecedented shoe deal received great reviews upon its release and has a chance to land some surprising nominations, with its best chances coming for its screenplay and performances by either Matt Damon or Viola Davis. What to Watch's Air review gave the movie 4.5 stars. You can stream it on Prime Video right now to find out why for yourself.

Barbie (Max)

Margot Robbie in Barbie (Image credit: Warner Bros)

Barbie was the biggest movie of 2023 at the box office, so there's a good chance you've already seen it. But if you're the one person you know that hasn't or if you want to relive Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's bold, pink-tastic and hilarious movie about the iconic doll, it is available right now for Max subscribers. Barbie is expected to be right up there with the movies that earn the most nominations, with Best Picture likely and ones for Best Director, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor, and plenty of below-the-line categories likely.

The Holdovers (Peacock)

Dominic Sessa and Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers (Image credit: Focus Features)

While the Oscars could be another Barbenheimer showdown, The Holdovers is one of the few other movies that may have a chance at pulling the upset. What to Watch gave it the No. 2 spot in our top 10 movies of 2023 ranking, so it's clear how we feel about Paul Giamatti, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Alexander Payne's movie. The Oscars are likely to follow suit, so check it out on Peacock to understand why it has charmed us, the Academy and more.

Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple TV Plus)

Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon (Image credit: Apple Original Films)

Just about every time Martin Scorsese steps behind a camera, Oscars become a very real possibility, and it is no different with the director's latest, Killers of the Flower Moon. Best Picture and Best Director nods for Scorsese are strong possibilities, but the movie also has the chance to make history with a potential Best Actress nomination for Lily Gladstone, which would be a rare representation for Native artists at movies' biggest award night.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Netflix)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Image credit: Sony Pictures )

The Best Animated Feature Oscar looks like it is going to come down to either Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and The Boy and the Heron, but Spider-Man should not be counted out of appearing in multiple categories, with it even having a dark horse shot at landing in the Best Picture field of 10. The movie is an incredible feat of animation and tells a broad, thrilling story that is able to shake off any feelings of superhero fatigue.

Here are the other Oscar contenders that you can stream right now:

If you're wondering about Oppenheimer, it's not yet available for streaming, though it has set its Peacock debut for February 16. It is available if you’re willing to spend $20, as you can rent it via digital on-demand. Other Oscar contenders are also available via digital on-demand platforms, including Past Lives, Anatomy of Fall and Napoleon.

Other movies like All of Us Strangers, American Fiction, The Color Purple, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest are still playing exclusively in movie theaters.

The 2024 Oscar nominations will be announced at 8:30 am ET/5:30 am PT on Tuesday, January 23.