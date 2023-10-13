How to watch England vs Australia: where to stream online or on TV

England's Three Lions take on Australia's Socceroos in front of a sold-out Wembley crowd on Friday, October 13. Last time these two met, the home side ran out winners – will Gareth Southgate's side emerge victorious in their final friendly of 2023?

England vs Australia is airing for FREE in the UK on the Channel 4 streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch England vs Australia live streams free from anywhere with a VPN.

England come into this friendly on a six-game unbeaten run, their last defeat coming in the World Cup last December when they were knocked out by France. Eyebrows were raised when Jordan Henderson, Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips were included in the squad for this game, but it could be a good opportunity for Gareth Southgate to give some minutes to players on the fringes, such as James Maddison and Ollie Watkins, who are both in irresistible form for their clubs.

This will be Australia's first appearance at Wembley and just their third game against England on English soil. Head coach Graham Arnold will bring a fairly inexperienced squad to London, with nearly half of its 23 players on less than 10 caps each, but he says there's a real buzz around the camp ahead of such an historic occasion. His team haven't won since March, when they beat Ecuador at Sydney's CommBank Stadium, but they'll be hoping for a repeat of the 2003 friendly, when the Socceroos beat the Three Lions 3-1 at Upton Park.

Below, we'll show you how to watch England vs Australia live streams – potentially for free – from anywhere in the world.

How to watch England vs Australia in the UK

UK soccer fans can watch England vs Australia on Channel 4, which is the current home of all Three Lions' fixtures. Channel 4 is free for anyone with a TV licence. If you're trying to access Channel 4 while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to watch Channel 4 from anywhere on the planet.

How to watch England vs Australia in Australia

You can watch England vs Australia in Australia on Channel 10. It airs at 4.45am AEST on Saturday, October 14, with coverage starting 15 minutes before kick-off. If you want to it stream online, Network 10's 10 Play will let you do so — best of all, these options it's free, so it's our recommended pick.

How to watch England vs Australia in the US

US soccer fans can catch England vs Australia on Fox Soccer Plus, which is available via some cable providers including AT&T U-Verse, COX, Verizon Fios and Optimum.

Fox Soccer Plus is also available some of the best live TV streaming services, including Fubo and YouTube TV.

Fubo costs $74.99 per month for its Pro plan, though an extra $10 will get you to Elite with more channels and DVR and an extra $20 will get you Ultimate with a huge number of channels. A free trial is available for new users.

YouTube TV is currently discounted to $52.99 per month for your first three months and $72.99 thereafter, although new users can make the most of a three-week free trial.

How to watch England vs Australia everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the England vs Australia live stream, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports like the EPL or other matches even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.