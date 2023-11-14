IND vs NZ live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final online

The unbeaten India team come up against a New Zealand side looking to upset the apple cart in front of 30,000 zealous home supporters in Mumbai. It's the first 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-final and you can live stream India vs New Zealand around the globe on Wednesday, November 15.

Below are all the details for the India vs New Zealand streaming services in the US, UK and for FREE in Australia on 9Now. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch IND vs NZ live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

So far, Rohit Sharma's awesome Men in Blue have very much stuck to the script. They've managed to win all nine group games, seemingly without needing to move out of first gear. Sharma and Virat Kohli have been scoring runs for fun (and even have a wicket each to their name!). And with the irresistible pace attack of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami firing on all cylinders, their world-class spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja have scarcely been needed to make a game changing impact.

Finishing fourth in the table, New Zealand's tournament has been way less consistent. After starting strongly, Kane Williamson's men have won only one of their last five games – really not the kind of form to be greeting this India XI in.

That said, Trent Boult has been getting better and better throughout the competition and has the tools to make thing seriously uncomfortable for Sharma, Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and co. And, with 565 runs to his name, 23-year-old Rachin Ravindra has been the CWC's break-out star. With a father from Bengaluru, the stage is set for him to make a real name for himself on Wednesday.

India won a tight encounter between these sides by 4 wickets earlier in the tournament, chasing down a 273 target with two overs to spare. But Blackcap memories will go back further to the 2019 semi-final when they shocked India and the cricket world to win by 18 runs. A victory today in India's backyard would be even more seismic...

If you're not sure of your best options for getting an IND vs NZ live stream, we have all the details you need on this page, including how to watch the Cricket World Cup 2023 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch IND vs NZ live stream in Australia

While Fox and Kayo Sports has the rights to air the entire Cricket World Cup in 2023, free-to-air Nine Network is broadcasting both semis and the final. On TV, Wednesday's game will go out on 9Gem. All Nine Network games are free to watch online on the 9Now streaming service — and, crucially, this India vs New Zealand game is included in its free live streams. If you're an Aussie trying to access 9Now while outside Australia, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch IND vs NZ live stream in the US

To watch the India vs New Zealand game and the rest of the Cricket World Cup in the US, you'll need to use Willow TV. Willow TV, and Willow Xtra, are two cable channels that are often considered the home of cricket in the US. If you don't have a cable plan that includes the channels, though, there's still a way to watch. That's because the live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. In the Desi TV offers page, you'll find the Willow TV-only deal for $10 per month only. No long contract. Cancel at any time. Your other option is ESPN Plus which is also showing all the games. It can be downloaded on to a variety of smartphones and streaming devices, costing $10.99 per month / $109.99 per year or from $14.99 a month if you get it through the Disney Plus bundle.

How to watch IND vs NZ live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show every game at the 2023 Cricket World Cup, so that includes IND vs NZ. The action starts at 8.30am on Wednesday morning on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky TV base packages start from £19 per month. You can then add Sky Cricket for an extra £14 or complete Sky Sports for £18.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, Now Sports Memberships are also available for £11.98 a day or £34.99 a month.

It's worth noting that Channel 5 and its My5 streaming service have free daily highlights, although these aren't available until 12.30am in the early hours of Thursday morning.

How to watch IND vs NZ from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch the IND vs NZ live stream on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What time does IND vs NZ begin?

India vs New Zealand starts at 2 pm local time. So that's 8.30 am UK / 3.30 am ET / 12.30 am PT / 7.30 pm AEDT on Wednesday, November 15.

All you need to know about IND vs NZ

What are the India vs New Zealand squads? India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj. New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

What is the India vs New Zealand venue? IND vs NZ will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. One of India's most famous cricket venues, it hosted the last Cricket World Cup final there back in 2011. The Wankhede's capacity is 32,000 and the highest ODI score at the ground was South Africa's massive 438/4 in 2015, which included centuries from Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers. In the four other matches held at the Wankhede at the 2023 Cricket World Cup, the team batting first have past 290 on each occasion, including India's 302 run demolition of Sri Lanka. It was also the site of Glenn Maxwell's extraordinary 201* against Afghanistan.