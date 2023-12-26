2024 TV preview: the best dramas available to stream in the UK soon
Here's our 2024 TV preview! There are plenty of terrific shows and series to look forward to in the coming year. So we've picked some of the best to look out for on streaming services Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, Prime Video and more.
Fallout — Prime Video
Based on the popular video game, Fallout is set 200 years after a nuclear apocalypse. Survivors fled to underground vaults but their descendants must now re-enter a world full of mutated humans who’ve been exposed to prolonged radiation. Yellowjackets’ Ella Purnell plays "vault dweller" Lucy, with Twin Peaks’ Kyle MacLachlan as her father Hank, who oversees life in the vault.
Fallout is released worldwide on April 12, 2024 on Prime Video.
Bridgerton season 3 — Netflix
Lady Whistledown herself, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), takes centre stage as we return to Bridgerton for a third season of Regency romance. Penelope has given up her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and decides it’s time to find a husband, though Colin is eager to win back her friendship. Daniel Francis and Sam Phillips join the cast for Bridgerton season 3.
Bridgerton season 3 is released on Netflix in two parts on 16 May 2024 and 13 June 2024.
Manhunt — Apple TV Plus
Manhunt is a seven-part period thriller that revolves around the hunt for stage actor John Wilkes Booth following his assassination of US President Abraham Lincoln at a Washington DC theatre in 1865. The Crown star Tobias Menzies plays lawyer Secretary of War, who organizes the search for the fugitive, while Derry Girls actor Anthony Boyle is Booth and Lili Taylor is Lincoln’s widow, Mary.
Manhunt launches worldwide in March 2024 — we will update this guide with an exact date when it is announced.
Ripley — Netflix
Author Patricia Highsmith’s "The Talented Mr Riple7" has already been a hit Hollywood movie starring Matt Damon and now it’s being serialised with Fleabag’s Andrew Scott as the charismatic, psychopathic killer Tom Ripley. The Netflix series Ripley is set in 1960s New York and follows grifter Tom as he’s hired by a wealthy man to convince his son Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn) to return home from Italy. But the job leads to murder… Dakota Fanning and Eliot Sumner also star.
Ripley launches sometime in 2024 — we will update this guide when a release date is announced.
Joan — ITVX
Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner plays real-life jewel thief Joan Hannington in this series based on her memoirs. Set in 1980s London, the show follows Joan as she escapes from her abusive marriage, along with her young daughter. Relying on her intellect and charm, she goes from petty thief to a criminal mastermind and jewel thief known as The Godmother. Frank Dillane, Kirsty J Curtis and Laura Aikman also appear.
Joan arrives on ITVX in 2024, but we'll have to update with the air date when we hear. Joan will then be shown on ITV1 at a later date.
Renegade Nell — Disney Plus
Renegade Nell is the latest drama from Gentleman Jack and Happy Valley writer Sally Wainwright stars Derry Girls’ Louisa Harland as swashbuckling Nell, an 18th-century woman who goes on the run after being framed for murder. With the help of a motley crew, she soon becomes the most notorious highwaywoman in England. Joely Richardson plays an eccentric newspaper magnate while Adrian Lester plays the Earl of Poynton, a scheming aristocrat who targets Nell.
Renegade Nell will launch worldwide in 2024, but there's no official release date yet. We'll update this guide when we hear.
Masters of the Air — Apple TV Plus
This World War Two drama is a companion piece to 2001 hit series Band of Brothers and stars BAFTA-winning Elvis star Austin Butler and Doctor Who season 14 star Ncuti Gatwa. Austin Butler leads the cast as airman Gale Cleven while Callum Turner and Anthony Boyle play army majors in the true story of the US Army’s elite Eighth Air Force who were tasked with highly dangerous missions, including dropping bombs on Germany and engaging in air-to-air fighter combat. Saltburn star Barry Keoghan plays Lt. Curtis Biddick while Benidorm's John Bolt stars as Lt. Winifred "Pappy" Lewis.
Masters of the Air will launch worldwide on Apple TV Plus on Friday, January 26, 2024
Shogun — Disney Plus and FX
Based on James Clavell’s bestselling novel and set in Japan in 1600, Shogun comes to screens in February and stars Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga who must fight for his life when his enemies unite against him. When a European ship becomes marooned in a nearby fishing village, its English pilot John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) comes bearing secrets that could help him tip the balance of power. Soon the men’s fates become intrinsically linked to their translator, mysterious noblewoman Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai).
Shogun launches on Disney Plus in the UK and FX in the US on February 27, 2024.
The Gentlemen — Netflix
Guy Ritchie’s 2019 British film is being turned into a series with The White Lotus season 2 actor Theo James starring as Eddie Halstead, who inherits the family mansion from his estranged father. But, to his surprise, Eddie discovers he’s now the owner of the biggest weed farm in Europe and must work out how to protect his family from the many criminals vying for a piece of the action. Danny Ings and Vinnie Jones also star.
There's no release date for The Gentlemen just yet, but we believe it will be spring 2024. We'll update you as soon as we can.
Rivals — Disney Plus
Jilly Cooper’s famous 1980s "bonkbuster" Rivals is brought to life as it follows the trials, tribulations and passionate love lives of the eccentric "country set" in the fictional town of Rutshire. At its heart is the intense rivalry between rakish Tory MP Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell) and egotistic TV boss Lord Tony Baddingham (David Tennant). Aidan Turner plays TV presenter Declan O’Hara and Danny Dyer is self-made millionaire Freddie Jones, while the cast also includes Claire Rushbrook and Emily Atack.
Rivals is set to launch on Disney Plus in the UK sometime in 2024. We'll update with the release date as soon as we can.
Sexy Beast — Paramount Plus
The prequel series to the 2000 crime film Sexy Beast, which explores the origins of gangsters Gal Dove and Don Logan’s friendship, as they find themselves caught up in London’s criminal web during the 1990s. But soon Gal’s budding relationship with ambitious adult film star DeeDee Harrison threatens everything. James McArdle and Emun Elliott (The Rig) star as Gal and Don in the roles made famous in the movie by Ray Winstone and Sir Ben Kinglsey.
Sexy Beast launches in the UK on Thursday, January 25, 2024.
