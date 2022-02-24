'All The Old Knives': everything we know about the Chris Pine thriller

All The Old Knives is a conspiracy thriller involving leaked information and the CIA. Arriving on Prime Video in April, it has Chris Pine, Thandiwe Newton, Laurence Fishburne and Jonathan Pryce among its cast. The movie coming to Prime Video in April 2022 is directed by acclaimed Danish director Janus Metz and written by Olen Steinhauer,

If you enjoyed the recent Amazon Prime Video thriller Reacher, then this will be right up your street too. So here's everything we know so far about Amazon's All The Old Knives...

All The Old Knives arrives worldwide on Prime Video on April 8 2022 and is also opening in select cinemas on that date.

'All The Old Knives' plot

All The Old Knives has the classic ingredients of a spy thriller with a big old conspiracy at its heart. When the CIA discovers one of its agents leaked information that cost more than 100 people their lives, veteran operative Henry Pelham (Chris Pine) is assigned to root out the mole from among his former officemates at the agency’s Vienna station. His investigation takes him from Austria to England to California, where he is reunited with his one-time colleague and ex-lover Celia Harrison (Thandiwe Newton). The pair are forced to blur the lines between profession and passion in this riveting tale of global espionage, moral ambiguity, and deadly betrayal.

'All The Old Knives' cast — Chris Pine as Henry Pelham

Veteran operative Henry Pelham is played by US actor Chris Pine. Given Pine's heroics in most of his movies, we're expecting plenty of action, fighting and tense situations throughout All The Old Knives.

Chris has starred as Steve Trevor in superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984 and the Dungeons & Dragons film. But he has plenty more hit movies to his name including playing James T. Kirk in the rebooted Star Trek films from 2009 to 2016, plus A Wrinkle In Time and Rise of The Guardians. His first role however was in the US medical series ER in 2003.

Chris Pine played James T Kirk in the recent 'Star Trek' movies. (Image credit: (free))

Chris Pine as Steve Trevor in 'Wonder Woman 1984'. (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Thandiwe Newton as Celia Harrison

Joining Chris Pine in All The Old Knves is Thandiwe Newton who plays Henry's former CIA colleague and ex-lover Celia Harrison. British star Thandiwe (sometimes cast as Thandie Newton) is most famous on TV for her roles as android Maeve Millay in the HBO/Sky Atlantic sci-fi series Westworld and DCI Roz Huntley in BBC1 drama Line Of Duty. She's also starred in hit movies such as Beloved, Solo: A Star Wars Story and W, where she played US National Security advisor Condoleeza Rice.

Thandiwe Newton as Roz Huntley in 'Line Of Duty'. (Image credit: BBC)

Who else is starring?

Also joining the cast of All The Old Knives is Laurence Fishburne and Jonathan Pryce. Laurence has had a long established career since starring in the Vietnam war movie Apocalypse Now in 1979. Jonathan Pryce is part of the cast too.

Laurence Fishburne also stars in 'All The Old Knives'. (Image credit: Getty)

Is there an 'All The Old Knives' trailer?

The trailer for All The Old Knives isn't quite ready yet , but we've been told by Amazon Prime Video that one is imminent, so do check back here (in early March) to see when we post it.