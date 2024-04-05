How to watch WrestleMania 40 online: live stream the WWE wrestling event

The biggest WWE event of the year hits the big four-oh this year, with Wrestlemania XL marking a major anniversary for the annual wrestling exhibition when it takes place on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7.

Wrestlemania 40 moves to Philadelphia this year, and it's a major event in a few ways. It's the last Wrestlemania not to be airing on Netflix in most places around the world, plus it's the first Wrestlemania to be organized by WWE's new parent company Endeavor (which also does UFC). Most importantly, it'll mark the wrestling return of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson after eight years away.

Unlike last year's Wrestlemania, there's no specific theme for Wrestlemania 40, but that doesn't mean the match cards are any lighter than ususal. There are due to be at least 13 matches over the two nights of wrestling.

Excited? Here's how to watch Wrestlemania 40 from wherever you are.

How to watch Wrestlemania 40 in the US

As always, NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock will host the WWE Wrestlemania XL, with live streams on both nights. Easy! The event begins at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT.

You can watch by signing up to either the $5.99-per-month Premium plan or $11.99-per-month Premium Plus one. The latter is distinguished by not having commercials on most videos, though this doesn't affect live streams.

How to watch Wrestlemania 40 in the UK

With TNT Sports having taken the place of BT Sports in the last year, you'll be able to stream the 2024 Wrestlemania using the TNT Sports Box Office. It costs £19.99 for both nights' streaming.

TNT Sports Box Office lets you buy the pay-per-view rights to the game and stream it via Discovery Plus, Sky, Virgin or EE TV,

Just note that, due to time zones, the event takes place at midnight each night, so will finish in the early hours of the next day.

How to watch Wrestlemania 40 in the UK

In Australia, Wrestlemania 40 takes place on Sunday, April 8 and Monday, April 9 due to time zone differences. On each day, it'll start at 10 am.

You can use the streaming service Binge to watch Wrestlemania, as it has the rights to stream the event. A monthly subscription to Binge costs $10 for basic, $18 for Standard or $22 for Premium, with pricier tiers offering higher-res streaming and more simultanous streams.

How to watch Wrestlemania 40 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Wrestlemania 40, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite events or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

<a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Wrestlemania 40 schedule

Here's the match line-up for WWE Wrestlemania 40.

Saturday, April 6

Rhea Ripley vs Becky Lynch — Singles match for Women's World Championship Gunther vs Sami Zayn — Singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship Finn Balor & Damien Priest (The Judgement Day) vs Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa (#DIY) vs The Miz & R-Truth (The Awesome Truth) vs Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods (The New Day) vs Austin Theory & Grayson Waller (A-Town Down Under) vs Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate (New Catch Republic) — Six-pack tag team ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Jey Uso vs Jimmy Uso — Singles match Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Naomi vs Dakota Kai, Asuka & Kairi Sane (Damage CTRL) — Six-woman tag team match Dey Mysterio & Dragon Lee (Latino World Order) vs Santos Escobar & "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio — Tag team match The Rock & Roman Reigns (The Bloodline) vs Cody Rhodes & Seth "Freakin" Rollins — Tag team match

Sunday, April 7