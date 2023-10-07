IND vs AUS live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup online and on TV

The Cricket World Cup continues with an unmissable match-up - India vs Australia. So good are these sides that they could well meet again in the final. The India fans will be roaring the home team on as they start their campaign at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The match is airing for FREE in Australia on the 9Now streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch IND vs AUS live streams on 9Now from anywhere with a VPN.

We had a sneak preview of this fixture recently, as India and Australia met for a pre-tournament ODI series. No surprise, it was hotly contested with the hosts coming out on top in two matches and the tourists winning the final one. The Aussies have also beaten Pakistan since arriving on Indian shores, so will not be short of confidence.

India won the ODI Cricket World Cup last time they hosted it back in 2011. Led by their magnificent skipper Rohit Sharma, they are many people’s favourites to lift this time around. They did though have to make one late change to their squad, with Ravi Ashwin replacing the injured Axar Patel.

Australia also had to make a late change. Ashton Agar had a calf injury and so the dangerous batter Marnus Labuschagne, who featured in this summer’s dramatic Ashes series, has made the trip instead. Captained by Pat Cummins, the Australia squad also features exciting all-rounder Cameron Green and the experienced David Warner, who is playing in his last-ever World Cup.

This is an absolutely mouthwatering encounter as some of the best bowlers in the world try to stop some of the best batsman from making enormous shots.

Here’s how to get an India vs Australia live stream and watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch IND vs AUS in Australia

While Fox has the rights to air the entire Cricket World Cup in 2023, free-to-air Channel 9 will be broadcasting 18 matches from the tournament, including all Australia games, the semis and the final. All Channel 9 games are also free to watch on the 9Now streaming service.

If you're an Aussie trying to access 9Now while outside Australia, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

As for the rest of the ICC World Cup, you can get Fox on both Kayo Sports (from $25 per month) or on Foxtel. You can find all of the Foxtel plans here.

How to watch India vs Australia in the US

If you're a cricket fan in the US, you probably know what we're about to say here: to watch the India vs Australia game and the rest of the Cricket World Cup, you'll need to use Willow TV.

Willow TV, and Willow Xtra, are two cable channels that are often considered the home of cricket in the US. If you don't have a cable plan that includes the channels, though, there's still a way to watch.

That's because the live TV streaming service Sling TV, which lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. In the Desi TV offers page, you'll find the Willow TV-only deal for $10 per month only. No long contract. Cancel at any time.

How to watch India vs Australia in the UK

The UK broadcaster for the Cricket World Cup is Sky, so to watch an India vs Australia live stream you'll need to subscribe to Sky Sports. The game starts at 9.30am and will be shown on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky Sports costs £56 per month — that's £29 for the base Sky Entertainment & Netflix plan and another £27 for the Sky Sports add-on. This is on a 31-day rolling contract too, and you can save £5 in total per month if you opt for an 18-month contract instead.

How to watch IND vs AUS from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch India vs Australia on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What time does the match begin?

India vs Australia begins at 1.30am PT / 4.30am ET / 9.30am BST / 7.30pm AEDT on Saturday 7th October 2023.