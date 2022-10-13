50% off Paramount Plus deal highlights sports streaming features

If you're looking to pay for a sports streaming service, options like ESPN Plus or FuboTV are probably already at the top of your radar — but this fantastic streaming deal makes a strong case for Paramount Plus to be right up there.

Through November 2, it's possible to get 50% off the annual price of a Paramount Plus subscription, plus a free Amazon Fire stick to stream the service with.

Use the code UEFA50 on the Paramount Plus website here (opens in new tab)

An annual subscription to Paramount Plus usually costs $50 for an essential plan or $100 for a premium plan — the difference is that the latter doesn't run ads, and also lets you stream your local CBS channels. With the discount, that's down to $25 and $50 respectively.

Plus, as we mentioned, you're getting a free streaming stick. This is the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, to be precise, which usually costs $30. It's a surprisingly good streaming dongle for its price, offering 1080p and HDR10+ streaming; it also comes with a remote (though an admittedly rather basic one).

If you're interested in the deal, we can give you every piece of information you need.

How do you get the Paramount Plus deal? 1. Head to the Paramount Plus website (opens in new tab)

2. Click "redeem" on the home page

3. Use the code "UEFA50" for the discount.

4. Sign up as usual, enjoying the annual plan for a lot less.

Why is Paramount Plus good for sports fans? Ah yes, why did we flag this Paramount Plus deal as being particularly good for sports fans? Well, the clue is in the code you just used: UEFA50. You see, in August, Paramount Plus signed a new deal to continue to be the streaming service that airs UEFA Champions League games in the US, giving the streaming giant exclusive rights to every soccer game as part of the championship. Not only can you see the best European soccer teams duke it out whenever you want, but you can also enjoy lots of other sports that Paramount plays live including NFL, NCAA, PGA Tour, MMA, other soccer leagues like Serie A, and some other more niche sports like Bull Riding. Paramount Plus holds its head amongst other dedicated sports streaming channels, particularly ESPN Plus. Costing $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, it and the premium plan of Paramount Plus are comparable (try saying that 10 times fast), but thanks to the deal on the latter, you can get a great discount on sports.

What's an Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite? Amazon's Fire TV sticks are little dongles that you can plug into a TV, to give it smart TV features — it's basically a way to keep your older set ticking instead of buying an expensive new one. It gives you access to loads of streaming services — Paramount Plus included — without the cost. The Lite is only $30, like we said. These sticks are also pretty portable, meaning they're easy to move around the house and can also attach to a TV better than a giant box would. The Lite is Amazon's lowest-end streaming stick, but it still offers 1080p video streaming, which is all most TVs can handle anyway. If you want a more high-end version though, we do have a round-up of the best Amazon Fire sticks, and also a guide to the best Amazon Fire stick remotes.