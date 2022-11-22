Paramount Plus Black Friday deal saves you 50% on annual subscription

If you've been considering picking up Paramount Plus, then perhaps now is the time for you to act. The popular streaming service is offering a deal that makes it a lot more affordable to subscribe.

This Paramount Plus Black Friday streaming deal gets you half price off the price of all annual subscriptions — that brings the cost down from $49.99 to $24.99 for Paramount Plus Essential and from $99.99 to $49.99 for the ad-free Paramount Plus Premium in the US. In the UK, the deal takes a Paramount Plus subscription from £69.90 to £34.95 in the UK (yep, unlike many Black Friday deals, this one is live in both the US and UK). This special deal runs from November 22 to November 28.

Since the annual prices are generally the equivalent of 10, not 12, months of the monthly price, that's basically two deals in one, right?

Paramount Plus is the streaming home of Paramount-produced content, including its vast library of movies and TV shows, including shows from CBS, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and MTV. It has also been busy making Paramount Plus original series that air exclusively on the platform and features live sports.

Though the service has always been more middle of the pack on our list of the best streaming services, but deals like this make it a lot more tempting to buy.

Paramount Plus Black Friday deal in the US and UK

While Paramount Plus normally costs $49.99 for Essential (with ads) or $99.99 for Premium (without ads), you can get 50% off an annual subscription, bringing the price down to $24.99 or $49.99 respectively. It makes a year of Paramount's catalog surprisingly affordable, especially when you consider all the great movies and shows available.

Getting Paramount Plus for just £34.95 for an entire year means that the 12 months of content is about as cheap as just three months of Netflix standard. It's a great price, especially for Paramount's upcoming exclusives.

With Paramount Plus you get access to loads of great classics — this includes all of Indiana Jones, Star Trek, Mission: Impossible, The Brady Bunch, South Park, The Godfather and many more staple entertainment franchises.

But there's more, with Paramount pushing plenty of originals too. You may have heard of the likes of Halo, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the Yellowstone prequel and spinoff series 1883, Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King; all episodes of the main Yellowstone series are also available for UK and select other markets, but not in the US.

New Paramount movies also get released onto the platform. Recently, hit horror Smile was released on Paramount Plus (in the US, at least) and Top Gun: Maverick arrives on the streaming service December 22 globally.

In the US, Paramount Plus offers live sports content too, including NFL games and college football action.

While the likes of Netflix or Prime Video may be the very best streaming services for their libraries, Paramount Plus is increasingly one of the next best options. With this deal making the platform half as expensive, it may be a great one to get ahead of the Christmas season.