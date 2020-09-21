There are plenty of options for how to watch Saints vs. Raiders Monday Night Football online. You can catch the first game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV on ESPN, which can be streamed through a variety of services. This isn’t a game that you’ll want to miss with an upstart Las Vegas Raiders team taking on one of the most talented teams in the NFL — The New Orleans Saints.

Monday Night Football kicks off at 8:15 p.m. Eastern — here’s how you can prepare yourself to watch it!

Most major live streaming platforms offer ESPN as part of their deal starting with the platform that loves to promote its live sports offerings: Hulu With Live TV. For only $54.99 per month, you gain access to a wide variety of channels to keep up with NFL football and most of your favorite major sporting events. Hulu with Live TV even offers special customization to cater to your streaming experience towards your favorite sports teams!

If you opt for Sling TV, then you’ll want to make sure you subscribe to Sling Orange. This package offers access to ESPN, but if you want to diversify your sports viewing experience, you may want to look into Sling Blue or the offerings of Sling Orange + Blue, which costs $44.99 per month.

Fubo TV also provides access to a ton of sports content, including ESPN, so you can keep up with Monday Night Football all season long.

Every plan offered by AT&T TV Now includes ESPN starting at only $54.99 per month as well. Keep in mind that the programming and access you gain using this service changes based on your region, so look into local offerings before subscribing. However, you can guarantee that Monday Night Football will be yours for the viewing if you opt for AT&T TV Now.

A service that makes quite a bit of sense for those who live on the internet is YouTube TV. Yes, it offers ESPN in addition to a wide variety of sports live streaming channels, but there’s more to it. This service is one that integrates easily with your YouTube viewing experience and can make your live viewing experience easily accessible. It'll cost you $64.99 per month, but its one of the better options for a full-fledged NFL viewing experience.

After essentially running the team through 2019 Offensive Player of the Year Michael Thomas a year ago, the New Orleans Saints need to adjust to life without their star. He’s sidelined for this matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders with an ankle injury that could keep him out for multiple weeks. This makes wideout Emmanuel Sanders, who signed with New Orleans in the offseason, all the more important for this team’s outlook.

This veteran Saints defense looked great against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week One. They’ll provide a great test for sophomore running back Josh Jacobs — One of the most promising young players in the sport. New Orleans allowed just 3.3 yards per carry to a dynamic Bucs backfield that boasts more versatility and creativity than the Raiders.

Jacobs buried the Carolina Panthers’ young defense in Week One with 139 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. The 22-year-old continues to show promise, but now he has to prove it against a defensive juggernaut in the Saints.

Two-time Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore, a cornerback from Ohio State, dominated his matchup against star receiver Mike Evans just a week ago. Whichever Raiders receiver draws his coverage is going to have a long night matched up against a physically imposing veteran.

Even though there’s a clear favorite in this one, anything can happen on Monday Night Football — Especially in the Raiders’ home opener in their new city.