How to watch CBS All Access on Roku

NOTE: CBS All Access will become Paramount+ sometime in early 2021.

CBS All Access is an online streaming service for you to watch all your favorite shows and movies from — you guessed it — CBS. It's also got a number of great new series like Star Trek: Picard and The Twilight Zone . If you're a Roku owner, you can use the official CBS All Access app from the Roku Channel Store on your TV. There are two different ways to authenticate your app and we've got the full instructions for you here. Here's how to download and activate your account!

What is CBS All Access?

CBS All Access is loaded with original shows for you to check out and get lost in like The Twilight Zone . Each subscription comes with the ability to watch on two screens and if you upgrade to the No Commercial subscription you can also download shows to watch in Offline Mode.

Aside from all your favorite shows and movies being helpfully categorized on their website, you can also find Live TV options with your account. Every two weeks CBS updates their Live TV schedule for you to watch shows like Big Brother and Star Trek: Discovery as they air!

Check out the pricing and plan options here!

Limited Commercials Commercial Free Monthly Price $5.99 $9.99 Annual Price $69.99 $99.99 Offline mode No Yes

How to install and use the CBS All Access app on Roku

Download the CBS All Access app from the Roku Channel Store . It's free! Open the app on your Roku. Select Settings from the top right side of the screen. From here you have the option to Sign in Manually or with a code . If you want to sign in manually, input your login information and press enter. If you want to sign in with a code open www.cbs.com/activate/roku/ on your browser. Input the code provided on the CBS All Access app to the web browser page and press confirm.

There you have it! Whether you're signing in manually or with a code, this is how you get access to your CBS All Access account on the Roku.

